No, Donald Trump, migrants are not killing Social Security and Medicare





Unlike the Democrats, who are KILLING SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICINE PROCESS by allowing MIGRANT INVASION, I will under no circumstances allow either of these two precious jewels to be harmed under a Trump administration. Biden kills them both with INVASION, while destroying our country at the same time!

Donald Trump, in a post on social networks, March 21

The former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee often says he will never touch two venerable old-age programs. He issued the statement after coming under fire for ruminating on CNBC's Squawk Box about ways to make programs more effective. There is a lot to be done in terms of rights, in terms of reduction, but also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights, he said.

The Biden campaign immediately attacked Trump for using a politically powerful word. But as regular readers know, Social Security and Medicare are under pressure. Since 1995, Social Security administrators have warned, year after year, that a funding crisis would occur in the early 2030s, leading to an immediate reduction in benefits unless Congress acted to solve the problem. The same goes for Medicare.

As president, Trump regularly proposed spending cuts to Medicare providers, drawing attacks from Democrats. Most of these so-called cuts were not at the expense of seniors; they aimed to reduce the elderly's out-of-pocket expenses by making the program more efficient. Ironically, most of Trump's proposals were borrowed from his predecessor, Barack Obama, who was unable to get them passed by Congress because Republicans, in turn, attacked him for these proposals.

For the purposes of this fact check, we will examine Trump's claim that Democrats are killing programs because of the influx of migrants at the border. Nothing could be further from the truth. (A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.)

About 96 percent of workers must pay a certain amount of their wages, typically 6.2 percent, an amount that is matched by their employer, for a total tax of 12.4 percent. (Some state and local workers do not participate in Social Security.) For Medicare, a total of 2.9 percent taxes, evenly split equally between employee and employer, are collected.

Workers stop paying into Social Security in a given year once their income reaches $168,600; no such limit exists for Medicare.

Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system, meaning that payments received today are immediately used to pay for benefits. Since social security is not pre-funded, it depends heavily on contributions from current workers. The baby boom generation (people born between 1946 and 1964) will have reached retirement age by 2031, reducing the number of workers per retiree. Meanwhile, before the coronavirus pandemic, people were living longer and therefore will receive benefits longer, while people aren't having as many children, limiting the pool of new workers.

But if you are an undocumented worker, someone living in the United States on an expired visa (but still using a number obtained through a work permit), or someone using a fraudulent Social Security number, you pay these taxes now without the guarantee of getting one day. these advantages. Until the law was changed in 2008, the Social Security Administration would process claims for credit for these payments in calculating benefits if an immigrant who was previously here illegally became a legal resident and could prove he or she had made payments to the social security system.

In 2013, Social Security's chief actuary estimated that about half of undocumented immigrants used a Social Security number. As a result, undocumented immigrants and their employers paid $13 billion in Social Security taxes in 2010, the actuary said.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which supports stricter immigration limits and a merit-based immigration system (and is often cited favorably by Trump), said in a report last year that payments made by undocumented immigrants improved Social Security and Medicare finances. (The calculus would change if Congress ever passed a law that granted legal status to undocumented immigrants and made it possible to collect Social Security benefits that were unlikely to be due.)

The CIS report adds that the percentage of undocumented immigrants using Social Security numbers has certainly increased since 2010 for two reasons. First, visa overstayers became a larger share of the undocumented population in the 2010s. Second, the Biden administration used the parole power to grant temporary work permits to a large number of migrants who will not be eligible for social benefits when (and if) their parole expires, the report says.

The 2013 actuarial estimate has not been updated, but taking into account inflation and trend lines from the 2013 report, we roughly estimate that the amount of Social Security payments made by undocumented immigrants now stands at around $27 billion.

We couldn't find a similar calculation for Medicare, but it should be at least $6 billion, since the Medicare tax is about 23 percent of the Social Security tax.

In 2023, Social Security collected $1.2 trillion in payroll taxes and Medicare collected $358 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. It is therefore obvious that the money paid by undocumented workers is relatively small. But it's neither negative nor killer.

It's worth noting that because the United States essentially ended immigration from 1924 to 1965, the vast majority of current retirees who receive Social Security are white. Using 2020 data, William H. Frey of the Brookings Institution estimated that 73.1% of Americans ages 65 to 74 are white and 77.1% of those 75 and older are white. These older voters make up the core of Trump's base, but maintaining their pensions is the result of younger generations whose ranks have been bolstered by the flow of immigration spurred by Lyndon B. Johnson's signing of the Act. Immigration and Nationality Act 1965.

It is sometimes difficult to know whether Trump thinks carefully before formulating his social media posts. He wanted to defend his position on Social Security and at the same time criticize President Biden for the influx of migrants at the border. But 2 + 2 doesn't make 5. Undocumented immigrants make Social Security and Medicare healthier by paying payroll taxes without receiving benefits.

