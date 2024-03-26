Yamini Aiyar, head of Center for Policy Research, resigns days after criticizing PM Modi's governance

Yamini Aiyar, president and researcher at the Center for Policy Research, resigned from her post on March 26, days after her article criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance was published in the Economic time.

In the opinion piece published on March 23, Aiyar said: “A dark shadow of creeping authoritarianism looms over India as it prepares for its 18th general elections. The article was titled: “Yamini Aiyar laments damage to Indian democracy under Narendra Modi.”

She acknowledged that Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised to take power after winning a third term. She did, however, write: “…its governance, based on aggressive centralization, legitimized by a cult of personality and supported by an exclusionary Hindu nationalist ideology, is eroding Indian democracy.”

She added that “the space for the political opposition, the media, academia and civil society to freely express their views is rapidly shrinking.”

Yamini Aiyar resigns

A few days after the article was published, the Center for Policy Research released a statement informing that Yamini Aiyar, president and CEO of the Center for Policy Research, will step down from her current role effective March 31, 2024.

The statement added that she will “dedicate more time to her research interests.”

Aiyar has published numerous articles in academic publications and the popular press. She “regularly writes about current affairs and political issues for major Indian newspapers,” says her profile on the website.

The Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Srinivas Chokkakula, Senior Researcher in CPR and Research Chair in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, as the new Chief Executive Officer. “He will take office from April 1, 2024,” the press release said.

Published: Mar 26, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

