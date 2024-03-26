Donald Trump's bankruptcy may not save him, legal analyst says





Former President Donald Trump has filed for bankruptcy following the ruling in his civil fraud case, which may not save the former president, according to a legal analyst.

Trump's legal team admitted it had been unable to secure a $464 million bond it might need to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets. Trump has until Monday to secure bail or hand over money to satisfy the judgment, or risk losing his properties and money while he appeals the ruling.

While appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin explained that if Trump declares bankruptcy, there's a chance he could push “many of his existing loan agreements into default “. According to Rubin, the amount his lenders could collect could be “much higher” than what James estimates is needed for a bond.

Even if Trump files for bankruptcy on some of his entities, that may not be enough to stop enforcement efforts, according to Rubin. She said Trump would also have to file for bankruptcy personally, something she doesn't anticipate Trump doing.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

The context:

Last month, Judge Engoron ruled in favor of James' lawsuit against Trump and his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., over allegations that he inflated the value of his properties and his own worth sharp. The former president was ordered to pay $454 million in fines and was banned from doing business in New York for two to three years.

The bail amount has since increased due to interest, and James could seize some of Trump's properties today, March 25, if the bail amount is not reported to the courts.

What we know:

Last week, Trump's legal team admitted they were unable to determine the bail amount, calling it a “practical impossibility.”

“Despite our market research, we were unable to secure bail in the judgment amount for the defendants for the simple reason that obtaining an appeal bond of $464 million is a practical impossibility under the circumstances presented,” Trump's legal team said in a statement. a deposit last week.

Views :

In a statement last week, Trump took aim at James, saying: “Bail of the size set by the Democratic-controlled judge in the illegal and corrupt Letitia James witch hunt is unconstitutional, un-American, and unconstitutional.” precedent and virtually impossible for ANY business, including one as successful as mine. »

“The bail bond companies have never heard of a bond like this, of this size, before, nor do they have the capacity to post a bond like this, even if they wanted to,” added the former president.

Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the matter.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump International Golf Club on March 24. A legal analyst said Trump's bankruptcy filing would not prevent him from having his properties seized. Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump International Golf Club on March 24. A legal analyst said Trump's bankruptcy filing would not prevent him from having his properties seized. Joe Raedle/Getty Images And then:

James could begin seizing some of Trump's assets and properties Monday morning if he is unable to post the bail amount.

However, pollster Frank Luntz told CNN on Sunday that the seizure of Trump's assets “is going to create the biggest victimization of 2024, and you're going to elect Donald Trump.”

“If they take his stuff, he'll say it's proof that the federal government, the establishment, the Washington swamp and all the politicians across the country and the attorneys general and all that, that it's a conspiracy to deny him the presidency,” Luntz said.

Updated 3/25/24, 7:53 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 3/25/24, 8:05 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-bankruptcy-may-not-save-him-legal-analyst-1882998 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos