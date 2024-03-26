Trump's bail in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million





As Donald J. Trump was set to get nearly half a billion dollars in bail in his civil fraud case, a New York appeals court on Monday gave the president a lifeline. former president, saying she would accept a much smaller bail of $175 million.

The ruling by a five-judge appeals court panel was a crucial and unexpected victory for Mr. Trump, potentially averting imminent financial disaster. If the court had rejected his request for a lower bail in the fraud case brought by the New York attorney general, Mr. Trump risked losing control of his bank accounts and even some of his high-profile properties.

For now, these disastrous results could be put on hold. If Mr. Trump gets the smaller bond, it will prevent the attorney general from collecting it while he appeals the $454 million judgment against him. The appeal in that case, in which a trial judge found that Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth, could take months or longer to resolve.

Mr. Trump has 10 days to get bail, and two people familiar with his finances said he should be able to do so, even though it would effectively drain much of his money. In order to obtain the bond, a promise from an outside company that it will cover his judgment if he ultimately loses the appeal and cannot pay, Mr. Trump will have to pay the company a fee and agree to pay approximately $200 million in cash and other investments as collateral. .

In a statement, Mr. Trump said he would respect the decision and either post bail or pay the money himself. He said the appeals court's decision to reduce bail shows how ridiculous and outrageous the $454 million judgment against him is.

Although the court, the Manhattan Appellate Division, did not directly rule on the merits of Mr. Trump's appeal, its decision suggests that some judges may be sympathetic to Mr. Trump's case, they said. said legal experts.

But the ruling in Mr. Trump's favor was overshadowed only an hour later by a ruling against him in one of his four criminal cases, underscoring the remarkable scale of his legal troubles as he seeks to regain power. White House. In his criminal case in Manhattan, the judge set a trial date for April 15, rejecting the former president's efforts to delay the trial.

In the civil fraud case, Mr. Trump's lawyers had asked the appeals court to either accept a lower bail or suspend the bail requirement altogether. They argued that the court would likely overturn the $454 million penalty, finding it to be grossly disproportionate and unconstitutional.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general, Letitia James, stressed that Mr. Trump was still held accountable for his staggering fraud and that the judgment still stood.

But Mr. Trump's legal team celebrated the decision. Today's ruling represents a major first step toward permanently overturning a baseless and irresponsible ruling, said Christopher M. Kise, one of his attorneys.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked Ms. James and the trial judge, Arthur F. Engoron, calling them politically biased Democrats waging a witch hunt against him.

After Monday's hearing, Mr. Trump held a news conference at 40 Wall Street, a crucial property in his portfolio and one that Ms. James has signaled her intention to seize if Mr. Trump does not post bond.

Mr. Trump has once again widely asserted that the justice system is being used by his political opponents, accusing Ms. James, Judge Engoron and prosecutors in his criminal cases of trying to take as much of his money as possible.

Judge Engoron found Mr. Trump liable last month for conspiring to inflate his net worth to reap financial benefits, including favorable bank loans. The $454 million judgment reflects interest Mr. Trump saved by cheating his lenders, as well as profits from the recent sale of two properties.

Judge Engoron imposed several restrictions on Mr. Trump and his family business, banning him from running a New York business and obtaining a loan from a New York bank for three years. The same restrictions apply to his adult sons for two years. The judge also extended the appointment of an independent monitor, a vigilant outsider charged with monitoring the family business.

In a surprise decision, the appeals court on Monday suspended most of those restrictions, except for the monitor.

Mr. Trump fights all sanctions, but it is the financial sanction that he fears the most.

To get the full $454 million bond, he would have had to pledge even more than that, about $557 million, his lawyers said in collateral with a bond company, including as much cash as possible and stocks and bonds that he could sell quickly. He also allegedly owed the bond company fees that could have amounted to nearly $20 million.

In a recent court filing, Mr. Trump's lawyers called securing bail for the full amount a practical impossibility and revealed that he had unsuccessfully contacted more than 30 bail bond companies.

The reason was clear: Much of Mr. Trump's wealth is tied to the value of his real estate, which bond companies rarely accept as collateral. A recent New York Times analysis found that Mr. Trump had more than $350 million in cash as well as stocks and bonds, a far cry from the $557 million he would have needed in collateral.

However, he had enough collateral to recently post a $91.6 million bond in the defamation suit he lost against E. Jean Carroll. And he appears to have enough money to secure a $175 million bond in Ms. James' case.

Still, this will eat into much of its cash stock and other liquid investments. As long as Mr. Trump has to put up money as collateral, he cannot use it to finance his family business or his presidential campaign.

While the bond does not pose a fatal threat to the Trump Organization, it could dampen any hopes of the company's growth and effectively reduce Mr. Trump's net worth.

But it could have been worse. Without bail, Ms. James could have exercised broad authority to freeze various bank accounts, and she could have begun the lengthy and complicated process of trying to seize some of Mr. Trump's buildings, including an estate in Westchester County.

It was an alarming prospect for Mr. Trump, whose identity is tied to his properties. In a social media post on Monday, Mr. Trump called them my babies.

It is unclear whether those same five justices will also hear Mr. Trump's appeal, but David B. Saxe, a former appeals court judge who ruled Monday, said the court's decision to short-circuit Ms. James' collection efforts suggest that some judges were uncomfortable with Judge Engoron's decision.

My view is that the court is indicating that it has difficulty with the scope of the lower courts' decision, said Mr. Saxe, who retired in 2017 after 36 years on the bench, including 19 on the court call.

They had other options and they granted a blanket stay, he continued, which he said suggests some think they will need to carefully consider the lower courts' decision.

Michael Gold contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/25/nyregion/trump-bond-reduced.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos