Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce BJP campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on March 30





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh – the state with 80 Lok Sabha seats – on March 30 with a mega rally in Meerut. The nominee is Arun Govil, the actor who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 1980s, summing up a message about the Ayodhya temple, inaugurated earlier this year. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, is crucial to the BJP's plans to win 370 seats – the target set by the Prime Minister. The party knows it needs a bigger effort in the state if it wants to surpass its score from the previous two elections. In 2014, the BJP won 71 seats in the state. Five years later, in 2019, this figure fell to 62, due to the alliance between the two regional giants: Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. In a handful of seats, the party had barely managed to make its way, with a margin of a few thousand votes. The BJP is hoping for a better show this time, especially after fulfilling its promise to build and inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

What also boosts their morale is that the SP-BSP alliance is now a thing of the past. While Akhilesh Yadav is part of India's opposition bloc, Mayawati is going it alone in this election. The party also has high hopes in western Uttar Pradesh, a region where it did not do so well last time. In 2014, the BJP had won 24 of the 27 seats in this zone. But this number decreased by five seats in 2019 – all eight seats went to the SP-BSP grouping. This time, the BJP's hopes rest on the alliance with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal. The RLD has a strong presence among the region's Jats, who make up 18 percent of the state's population. Even though the RLD is contesting two seats in the state this time, it is expected to increase the BJP's vote share in western UP. The BJP's other allies in the state include the ADS and the Nishad Party, which have influence among various caste groups. On the other hand, Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle who had left the SP before the 2019 elections and helped the BJP win several seats by eating into SP votes, has now made amends with the family. This rapprochement could make the BJP's task difficult in several seats, notably in Kannauj, where Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, lost to the BJP in 2019.

