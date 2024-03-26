Zhao Leji meets with Prime Minister of Dominica and Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma respectively

On March 25, 2024, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met respectively with Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit and Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Babakov in Beijing .

During his meeting with Roosevelt Skerrit, Zhao Leji said that China and Dominica are good friends and good partners sharing the same goals. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 20 years ago, bilateral relations have experienced great development, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. China is willing to work with Dominica to implement the important joint agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and support each other on issues affecting each other's core interests and major concerns. Zhao called on the two sides to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative and promote greater development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and Dominica. The NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Dominica Parliament, exchange experiences on state governance, and provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Roosevelt Skerrit said Dominica and China are examples of mutual trust, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation. Roosevelt Skerrit thanked China for its valuable long-term assistance to Dominica. Dominica firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the three global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, and is willing to continuously deepen friendly cooperation between Dominica and China. .

During his meeting with Alexander Babakov, Zhao Leji said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era continues to operate at a high level. The NPC of China is willing to work with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to focus on implementing the important joint agreements reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the characteristics and advantages of the body legislative and conduct in-depth discussions. and cooperation at different levels and in various fields, enrich and expand the content of institutionalized exchanges, provide legal guarantees for bilateral practical cooperation, and consolidate the foundation of social and public support for the lasting friendship between China and Russia. China actively supports Russia in organizing the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral fields.

Alexander Babakov said that under the leadership and promotion of the two heads of state, Russian-Chinese relations have continuously consolidated and developed. The Russian State Duma is willing to maintain close and friendly exchanges with the NPC of China and make positive contributions to enriching the connotation of bilateral cooperation.