PM Modi speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali victim and BJP candidate from Basirhat, calls her 'Shakti Swaropa' India TV





Image Source: FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from Basirhat and a survivor of the Sandeshkhali incident. During their conversation, they discussed his campaign preparations, growing support for the BJP among the people and other related issues. The Prime Minister nicknamed her “Shakti Swaropa”, recognizing her strength and resilience. Patra shared details of the difficulties faced by the women of Sandeshkhali, highlighting their struggles and challenges. “The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we had been allowed to vote freely, this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honor of the people here. This fight will continue,” she said. declared. Sandeshkhali has been gripped by a wave of mob violence over the past two months, triggered by alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, his associates, including Sibu Hazra, and other individuals. Who is Rekha Patra? Rekha Patra, a housewife residing in the troubled Sandeshkhali region, led a quiet life in the Patrapara area of ​​Sandeshkhali, with little involvement in political affairs. However, her name gained national attention when she became a prominent figure leading protests against alleged sexual violence in Sandeshkhali. She was the one who first raised the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali and the three accused expelled from the TMC, MP Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, are behind bars. Moreover, Patra was reportedly part of a group who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Barasat on March 6, during which they discussed the challenges faced by the women of Sandeshkhali with the Prime Minister. Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections in 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to be held in seven phases, which will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. The Communist Party of India (MARXIST) CPI(M) won 2 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 4 seats. Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP fields Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra from Basirhat seat Also Read: BJP announces 19 candidates from West Bengal, introduces Justice Abhijit Ganguly from Tamluk | Check details

