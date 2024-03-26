Why Donald Trump needs $175 million bail





Donald Trump was offered a potential lifeline after an appeals court on Monday reduced the appeal bond in his civil fraud case to $175 million, from nearly half a billion dollars , while giving him 10 additional days to make payment.

Trump was ordered to pay $355 million, plus interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron found he filed fraudulent financial statements for years, which inflated the value of his assets. Engoron found him liable for fraud last fall in a civil suit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

With interest, that adds up to more than $454 million. Trump planned to appeal the case, but was required to post bail of $464 billion, for himself and $10 million for his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, by Monday, March 25, 2024, a amount that his legal team at one point called “impractical.”

With Trump at risk of having his bank accounts frozen and his properties seized, a New York appeals court ruled that the former president only had to pay $175 million. The former president responded to the decision, thanking the Appellate Division and calling Engoron a “disgrace” in a public statement.

Donald Trump appears for a preliminary hearing in a chopped money case in criminal court on March 25, 2024 in New York. An appeals court ruled that Trump only had to post $175 million bail… Donald Trump appears for a preliminary hearing in a chopped money case in criminal court on March 25, 2024 in New York. An appeals court ruled that Trump only needed to post $175 million bail to appeal a New York civil business fraud ruling against him. More Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images Why does Donald Trump need bail?

Trump was initially given a 30-day deadline, which expired on Monday, March 25, 2024, to either pay the $454 million fine or appeal Engoron's decision.

Trump wants to appeal the order, but to do so he needed a bond showing he would pay even if the appeal fails.

He was seeking $464 million bail to cover his fines and restitution for his sons, Eric and Don Jr., who were also his co-defendants. Restitution requires that a party who profits from illegal or unlawful acts relinquish any profits he or she made from that conduct.

What happened to the $464 million bond?

Trump's legal team previously said paying the initial bail amount would be a “practical impossibility.” According to a court filing, Trump's team said: “Despite our market research, we were unable to obtain bail in the judgment amount for the defendants for the simple reason that obtaining bail appeal of $464 million is a practical impossibility under the law. circumstances presented.”

Eric Trump said Sunday that the size of the bonds was “simply not commercially available.”

“The 30 largest surety companies in the United States have never seen a bond of this size for anyone, much less a private company,” Eric wrote.

“Letitia James is determined to embark on a political vendetta against my father, with no regard for the lives of thousands of hard-working New Yorkers who earn their living in our buildings.”

While Trump indicated Friday that he had “nearly five hundred million dollars in cash,” the new ruling in New York suggests he may no longer need to empty such vast reserves of cash. liquidity.

The Manhattan appeals court both reduced the bail and gave Trump's team 10 more days to come up with the reduced amount.

What happens if Trump fails to get bail?

The evidence suggests that Trump could post this new bail. Earlier this month, he posted a similarly sized bond of $94 million in an appeal of E's defamation case. John Carroll.

His claims that he had cash reserves of half a billion dollars, as well as the greater likelihood of securing bail of $175 million, mean he now has a much better chance of appealing without risk seizure of its assets.

This figure remains a staggering sum which will be added to his other legal costs and financial constraints.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump's media representatives for comment.

And if Trump loses the appeal, he will still have to pay $454 million.

If Trump cannot post the bond, he could see his bank accounts frozen and his properties seized. Letitia James' office would not immediately begin seizing the properties, but would likely take steps to free up the bank accounts to deliver the money.

After that, James could seize properties to recoup the money. James has already filed briefs in court in Westchester County, where Trump's Seven Springs golf course and Bedminster estate are located, suggesting she is preparing to take control of those assets.

This process is not simple. James would have to return to court to get a judge's approval to allow access to Trump's property and file a lien on Trump's properties, which would prevent the former president from selling or borrowing a property without first paying the State of New York. .

A court would then appoint someone to sell the property, who would then remit the money from the sale to New York.

