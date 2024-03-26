Politics
Hospitals and GPs alone do not have the capacity to help all hearing impaired people.
It was a typical Tuesday morning and I was on the order paper for justice-related matters.
When the Speaker called my name, everyone in the House heard it. Everyone, except me. The moment of clarity came when he made eye contact and gave a nod that prompted me to stand up. “Sorry, Mr. President, I didn’t hear you,” I said, embarrassed, before asking my question.
It was another difficult reminder of my declining hearing loss. As with the four million other people living with undiagnosed hearing loss, there is often prolonged denial that comes from the stigma of confronting or accepting hearing loss, perhaps for reasons of prejudice or perception. negative hearing aids.
The ability to hear, listen and understand what is happening in the world around us is something many take for granted. When our hearing ability is impaired, it can have a huge impact on our lives. Work becomes more difficult: 40% of those who leave the workforce prematurely say hearing loss is a factor. Feelings of isolation and loneliness are increasing: older people with hearing loss are two and a half times more likely to suffer from mental health problems. If left untreated, it can even increase the risk of developing dementia – hearing loss is the largest modifiable risk factor for dementia.
Despite this, people suffering from hearing loss wait an average of 7 to 10 years to seek treatment. An estimated 45% of people needing treatment for adult-onset hearing loss are not receiving services. This situation is compounded by the “postal code lottery” when it comes to access to audiology services. In many areas, the only way to access NHS audiology services is through your local hospital, with a referral from a GP. Yet waiting times for hospital audiology services in some places exceed 14 months.
Making audiology a primary care service is a simple solution to improve this access. What would this mean in practice? Just as NHS patients can access treatment for their visual impairment and vision loss through their opticians, making audiology a primary care service would allow people to access NHS hearing care from the same way. Areas such as Greater Manchester, including my constituency of Bolton South East, have seen local NHS commissioners take the lead and commission these services locally. But across England, these services remain patchy and inconsistent.
I have suffered from hearing loss for many years. For those, like me, who experience hearing loss at a younger age, or as a result of injury or illness, the hospital remains the right place to receive care. However, for the vast majority of people who begin to lose their hearing as they age, street audiologists are best placed to provide treatment. 94% of people with adult-onset hearing loss will have uncomplicated, “age-related” sensorineural hearing loss, for which community audiologists are fully qualified to treat. Shifting this care to the community would allow hospitals to focus their time and expertise on the 6% of people with the most complicated hearing loss.
By 2035, an estimated 14.6 million people in the UK will suffer from age-related hearing loss. Moving to a primary care model for audiology is not just about improving access to care now. It would also recognize that hospitals and GPs alone do not have the capacity to provide the volume of care needed for an aging population. We need to harness the capacity that exists on our high streets to ensure the NHS can provide care earlier, closer to home and at lower cost. After World Hearing Day, I call on us to have this conversation and consider making audiology a primary care service.
