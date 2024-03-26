Politics
China's Xi to meet US business leaders amid chip tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, following the China Development Forum (CDF), which this week saw senior American leaders and Chinese policy makers rub shoulders .
The meeting with Xi was not part of the China Development Forum's agenda, sources told Reuters, adding that it was deliberately timed on Wednesday to separate it from the high-level summit.
The meeting follows Chinese Premier Li Qiangnot's meeting with foreign CEOs at the CDF on March 24-25, which raised concerns about transparency in the world's second-largest economy.
Also on AF: Foreign companies will be treated the same as local companies, China tells forum
The opportunity to exchange views with Beijing's second leader had become a key part of the summit in previous years.
“The lack of [a] Li Qiang's spokesperson at the two sessions and his meeting with foreign leaders at the China Development Forum show that Xi is very much in charge,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Politics in Singapore.
“Xi authorizes everything and Li Qiang does not want to overshadow his boss,” he added.
The meeting is seen as a follow-up to Xi's November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco, during which he received several standing ovations.
At the dinner, Xi said China is willing to become a partner and friend of the United States and there are many opportunities for cooperation.
But ties between the world's two largest economies have since deteriorated over a range of issues, including that of Joe Biden's governments. investigation into Chinese electric vehiclesWashington nudges allies of Japan And South Korea to expand chip restrictions against Beijing and an alleged A satellite spy network set up by Elon Musks SpaceX intended for use by the United States.
US chip companies call for cooperation
The meeting was proposed by the chief executive of US insurer Chubb, Evan Greenberg, Reuters said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Other participants include Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council.
The meeting comes amid an intensifying chip war between the United States and China, which has seen Washington impose a series of measures. export bans targeting the flow of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to Beijing.
In retaliation, China prohibits the use of chips from American companies Intel and AMD in government computers and servers. It also placed similar restrictions on the use of Microsoft programs such as Windows in public computers.
Also on AF: China's retaliatory bans could cost US tech giants billions
The move is part of a broader effort by Xi to replace foreign technology in critical industries. with local alternatives like Huawei and SMIC.
These developments have led CEOs of major US chip companies to call for cooperation between Washington and Beijing at the CDF, according to Chinese state media.
The American delegation was the largest at the Beijing summit. State-backed Global Times (GT) said it represented 30 to 40% of the executives present.
Among them were the heads of American chipmakers Micron, AMD and Qualcomm, GT. reportedadding that the leaders met with Chinese officials and pledged to engage with the Chinese market.
AMD CEO Lisa Su called China a stabilizing force for the global semiconductor supply chain, while Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon called on the Chinese and US governments to foster a favorable environment for investments and business operations, said the Beijing spokesperson.
China also told US chipmaker Micron that it could accelerate its investments in China, provided it fully complies with Chinese laws and regulations. Last year, China prohibits the use of Microns products key infrastructure projects, citing “risks to national security.”
- Reuters, with additional contributions from Vishakha Saxena
