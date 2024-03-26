'Shakti Swaropa': PM Modi calls Sandeshkhali protester Rekha Patra, BJP's Basirhat candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of Sandeshkhali, and told her about the campaign preparations. The Prime Minister also called her Shakti Swaropa. Patras' candidature is seen as a strong statement by the BJP in support of the women of Sandeshkhali and West Bengal.

If we were allowed to vote freely

During the conversation with PM Modi, Rekha pointed out that the situation in Sandeshkhali would not have prevailed if we were allowed to vote freely.

The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we had been allowed to vote freely, this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honor of the people here. This fight will continue, she said.

The BJP Lok Sabha candidate further emphasized that she had no enmity towards some TMC supporters who were against my candidature.

We will fight for everyone. We will try to ensure that this honor is achieved, Rekha said.

#LISTEN | The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of Sandeshkhali. She says: The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely, then this

The BJP on Sunday released its list of candidates for 19 seats in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding protester Rekha Patra from the high-stakes Basirhat constituency which falls under the Sandeshkhali region.

Rekha Patra, a housewife, was allegedly subjected to torture and harassment at the hands of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.

Speaking to News18, Patra said she would continue to fight for the women of Sandeshkhali. I thank Narendra Modi and the BJP for giving me a ticket. I will always stand with the women of Sandeshkhali and protest for them. I will be their voice, she said.

His appointment even triggered the first Holi celebrations at Sandeshkhali on Sunday. We are very happy that a woman among us who spoke out and stood against injustice is leading us, Subhankar, a local resident, told News18.