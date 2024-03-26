Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas during a press conference after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (03/25). JAKARTA President Joko Widodo has ordered all ministries/institutions, no later than May 2024, to immediately integrate various service applications through A.Application Programming Interface (API)/Government Liaison Service System (SPLP) to connect to the national portal. This was conveyed by Minister of State Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas after a meeting with President Jokowi regarding the acceleration of transformation and integration of digital services at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (03/25). “In Presidential Decree 82/2023 we already have GovTech and the President gave it the name INA Digital. There are indeed obstacles to understanding because the integration of various applications is not easy because each ministry and institution has its own consultants and IT experts. Thank God this problem has started to be solved thanks to Single sign-on “(SSO) called INA Pass will be the gateway to the integration of various services within the government, and the President has requested that the integration be completed by May at the latest,” Minister Anas explained. According to Anas, the integration of services on a single portal is absolutely necessary. This reflects the current situation where people have to download apps for each service. According to data from the Ministry of Communication and Information, there are more than 27,000 requests at the central and regional levels. “So people are busy, many applications are not easier, but people have to download them one by one. For example, land has to download the ATR/BPN ministry application, health has to download the application of the Ministry of Health, etc.” he said. In the future, people will no longer need to download these different apps. A single portal for different services with SSO access through the use of electronic certificates once the data is populated for different services.

“Well, when it's over, If God wills In May or June, to get an IKD (Population Digital Identity), people do not need to go to the subdistrict, they just need to go to the village using biometrics and they will get an IKD. “Of course, this is a very big step forward and under the leadership of the president, obstacles are being removed so that in the future this will be implemented immediately,” the former leader said of the LKPP. Anas added that in the short term, in the third quarter of 2024, 9 integrated priority services will be launched, including health services, education services, social assistance, digital identity based on population data, One Data Indonesia service, financial transactions, integration. portal serviceservices of the state apparatus, driving licenses online. These nine priority services form the foundation of future government digitalization strategies. At the same time, in the medium term, the focus will be on integrated services, equitable and inclusive access and user-friendly technology. It is hoped that this will increase the Digital Government Development Index (e-Government Development Index), Corruption Perception Index and other tools for measuring progress. “In the long term, the main goal is to build an effective and efficient bureaucracy, increase the Human Development Index (HDI) and accelerate economic growth. best training “drawing from a number of digitalization success stories in other countries, such as India, Estonia and China, which inspire the potential of digital transformation to accelerate development,” he concluded. (PR.MENPANRB).

