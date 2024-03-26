Even conservatives disavow austerity





David Cameron and George Osborne, architects of austerity, at a summit in 2011. Photo by Chris Ratcliffe-Pool/Getty Images Some Conservative MPs grimace when you mention austerity. We have gone too far, they will admit privately. The election of Boris Johnson in 2019 was a recognition of the need to reverse the agenda. His promise to hire 20,000 police officers was a commitment to replace those who had been laid off since 2010. The rising levels dovetailed with the sentiment that cutting local government budgets by 40 percent had been a bad idea. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told Anoosh Chakelian in 2022 that cuts to social services went too far and had proven to be a silent killer. Sam Knight wrote a long report in the New Yorker which is worth quoting. It tells the story of a country whose decline was accelerated by austerity and Brexit, two decisions made by a ruling party that the public continued to re-elect. Austerity has helped create an atmosphere of fatalism, he writes, an aversion to thinking about the future. It’s a vibe, wrote Johnna Montgomerie, a professor at the University of British Columbia who studies debt and inequality. Depression, a chronic case of financial melancholy. David Willetts, David Cameron's minister, told Knight: The burden of adjustment has been borne almost entirely by the poorest half of the British population. Giles Wilkes, who was on Lib Dem staff at the time, said: “It was very obvious in real time that there was no central function going on, wait a moment. Have we ensured that we can provide a decent prison ward, a decent police system? Alongside the self-recrimination, a ruthless picture emerges of George Osborne creating the political cover to squeeze the state without losing its power: The word austerity was deliberately introduced into the lexicon by myself and David Cameron, Osborne said. Austerity evokes the sober reconstruction of the country after the Second World War. The word didn't have the connotations then that it has today, Osborne recalls. It was, you know, a bit like caution. Select and enter your email address Saturday reading



And austerity was, according to Osborne, devastatingly politically effective. The former chancellor tries to present this policy as inevitable, even if most other countries took a different direction after the financial crash of 2008. But other conservatives balk at the devastation caused by austerity. Why this change of attitude? There is growing evidence, such as the Marmot report, that the decline of the public sector is a consequence of austerity. Some note the program's contribution to the Brexit vote. Others feel that since the Overton Window the spectrum of acceptable opinion has shifted against austerity and are working to ensure that the light of that window shines on their faces. This article first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; get it every morning by subscribing on Substackhere. [See also: How Reform could pose a threat to Labour] Listen to the New Statesman podcast

