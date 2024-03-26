PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim and BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of Sandeshkhali. He spoke to him about his campaign preparations and his popular support for the BJP. During the call, Rekha shared the ordeals faced by the women of Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister called her Shakti Swaropa. Rekha Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. She was among the most vocal protesters in Sandeshkhali, which falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Now the BJP has recruited her from Basirhat. Patra told the Prime Minister that the situation in Sandeshkhali had been a matter of concern since 2011. “Had we been allowed to vote freely, this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honor of the people here. This fight will continue. “. #LISTEN | The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of Sandeshkhali. She says: “…The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely, then this pic.twitter.com/Y4KB7k1OKE ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024 Police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and associate of Shajahan Sheikh, based on Patra's complaint. She was also reportedly part of the group that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6 and told him about the plight of the women of Sandeshkhali. “Let (Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee wipe away the tears of women like her, who suffer in silence and are subjected to her apathy, before seeking their votes, West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said in a statement . post on X. The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat in Bengal. She is one of the victims of #Sandeshkhaliwho suffered at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan. Let Mamata Banerjee wipe away the tears of women like her, who suffer in silence and are subject to her apathy, before asking Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 24, 2024 The river island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district was in turmoil for several days over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by Sheikh and his cronies. Sheikh was arrested by state police last month in connection with an attack on Enforcement Directorate officers on January 5. The CBI is currently investigating the case and Sheikh is now in the custody of the central agency.

