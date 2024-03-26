Inaugurating infrastructure, President Jokowi recalls difficult times of Palu earthquake





PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI/MUCHLIS JR President Joko Widodo wore a siga headgear upon his arrival in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday (26/3/2024). Siga is a form of respect from the Central Sulawesi community for the President's visit. President Joko Widodo recalled the devastating tsunami and earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 that shook the cities of Palu, Donggala and several other areas in Central Sulawesi on September 28, 2018. The earthquake, the Tsunami and liquefaction damaged many buildings, including Pearl SIS Al Jufri Airport in the city of Palu. “The damage caused to Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport was very serious at that time. “The runway and the terminal were damaged,” recalled the President during the inauguration of Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport, which had been completely rehabilitated and rebuilt on Tuesday (26/3/2024).

President Jokowi added that during the earthquake, one could really feel how important the role of an airport is for logistics and passenger mobility. “I remember that even though I wanted to send help, I couldn't get in because the airport couldn't be used at that time (because it was damaged),” he said. The President also welcomes that Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport, which was rebuilt in 2020, will be completed in 2023. The airport now has a 2,510 x 45 meter long runway. The largest aircraft that can land at this airport is the Boeing 737-900ER. Also read: Ten busy hours in four airports The terminal of this airport covers an area of ​​19,476 square meters and can accommodate three million passengers per year. The rehabilitation and reconstruction, which cost 567 billion rupees, was financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). With this track, said Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi in his report, Palu already has the necessary facilities to become an Indonesian Capital Service (IKN). PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI/MUCHLIS JR President Joko Widodo inaugurated Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport, Palu City, Tuesday 26/3/2024. Head of the Mutiara SIS Al Jufri Airport Management Unit, Rudi Richardo, added that the airport rehabilitation and reconstruction project is not only about rebuilding the facilities affected by the earthquake. “But also to rebuild the spirit and hope of the local community,” Rudi said last weekend, on the Ministry of Transport website. On this occasion, the President also inaugurated Banggai Laut Airport in Central Sulawesi, Bolaang Mongondow Airport in North Sulawesi and Taman Bung Karno Airport in Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) Regency in North Sulawesi. Also read: Central Sulawesi encouraged to have an international airport Banggai Laut Airport is being renovated with a budget of IDR 276 billion, while Bolaang Mongondow Airport receives IDR 391 billion and Taman Bung Karno Airport receives IDR 599 billion. Banggai Laut Airport has a runway length of 1,200 meters and a terminal area of ​​1,400 square meters. Meanwhile, Bolaang Mongondow Airport and Taman Bung Karno Airport have runways of 1,600 meters and 1,400 meters respectively. Bolaang Mongondow Airport's terminal covers an area of ​​993 square meters, while that of Taman Bung Karno Airport is 600 square meters. KOMPAS/RENY SRI AYU ARMAN Fishermen's boats lined up on the coast of Teluk Palu, Palu Town, Central Sulawesi, Monday (27/3/2023). Many fishermen are still rebuilding their cabins in coastal areas, although this area is in the red zone. When the earthquake struck on Friday (28/9/2018), the region was devastated by a tsunami. Permanent residence The bitter memories of the Palu earthquake also recall the moment when President Jokowi inaugurated one of the facilities of the Anutapura Palu Regional General Hospital, namely the Anutapura Medical Center building. Also read: Vice President inspects permanent housing for earthquake survivors in Palu The earthquake which left 4,340 dead, 175,000 people displaced and 68,000 houses damaged, caused losses of around IDR 15,000 billion. To restore conditions, at that time, Presidential Instruction No. 8 of 2022 on Completing Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction in Central Sulawesi Province was issued. This presidential instruction will end in December 2024. “Thanks to the hard work of different parties, today we can see that public facilities such as roads, bridges, public services such as education, health services, social and economic activities have recovered. “And today we will inaugurate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of health service buildings, educational institutions and post-disaster residential infrastructure,” the president said. The reconstruction of the Anutapura Medical Center building of the Anutapura Regional General Hospital will take place from 2021 to 2024. A budget of Rp 244 billion has been allocated for the 19,000 square meter building. Also read: Vice President supports Palu Beach tourism recovery This building is equipped with emergency facilities, obstetric emergencies, clinics, radiology, laboratories, inpatient rooms and central surgical facilities. “This building is the first building in Indonesia to applytechnologyinsulation system based on with lead rubber bearings to resist seismic forces caused by earthquakes,” President Jokowi said. With this system, the bottom of the building is more flexible and should be safer in the event of an earthquake. SCREENSHOT President Joko Widodo, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, regional heads and hospital directors bang tambourines to inaugurate the Anutapura Medical Center building at Anutapura Regional Hospital, Palu City , Central Sulawesi, Tuesday (26/3/2024). Together with the Anutapura Medical Center, the President also inaugurated the reconstruction of the University of the Islamic State (UIN) Datokarama in Palu, built in 2020 on a plot of 34,000 square meters. A budget of IDR 139 billion was used to build various learning facilities, lecture halls, student centers, auditoriums, sports facilities and other support facilities. Also read: The Vice President requests that SMKN 1 Rangas Mamuju be immediately equipped with laboratory equipment In addition, permanent housing and post-disaster settlement infrastructure were also officially inaugurated, which were worked from 2019 to 2024 at a total cost of 1,005 trillion rupiah. These works include the construction of 3,724 permanent housing units worth Rp 483 billion and settlement infrastructure worth Rp 571 billion. The President hopes that the infrastructure built can be used to the maximum so that community activities can return to normal. Various infrastructures must also be maintained to ensure proper preservation and allow socio-economic activities to move and recover.

