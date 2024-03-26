Donald Trump set on fire after bizarre, gaffe-filled appearance





President Joe Biden's campaign released an unusually blunt statement Monday describing Donald Trump as weak, confused and tired after an appearance marked by verbal stumbles as well as a bizarre social media post in which he compared himself to Christ.

He spent the weekend playing golf, the morning comparing himself to Jesus and the afternoon lying about having money that he definitely doesn't have, the statement said.

Trump faced two court rulings on Monday.

In one, a judge reduced the $464 million bail in his fraud case to $175 million and gave him 10 days to raise the money. In another, a judge ruled that Trump's criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels case would begin April 15.

That led to a disjointed appearance by Trump, which featured several gaffes, including a bizarre moment where the former president insisted you can't have an election in the middle of a political season.

The former president added: We just had a Super Tuesday, and we've already had a Tuesday after Tuesday.

Trump also pledged to reduce crime to law and order.

Biden's campaign has lampooned the former president as weak and desperate both as a man and a presidential candidate and mocked his fundraising struggles and lack of recent appearances.

His campaign is failing to raise money, he's not interested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth he pushes away moderate and suburban voters with his dangerous agenda, the campaign said in a statement. America deserves better than a weak, confused and tired Donald Trump.

Trump's critics agreed:

They should call him weak and tired at every opportunity. But that's actually what I took away from the presser. It takes a lot of work to make Trump look gaunt. But look at the photos, rather gaunt and wheezing, tired. Sad. https://t.co/RDljI8PNjp

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 26, 2024

10 out of 10 elections take place during a political season

PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) March 25, 2024

If Biden said that, the media would spend the next 5 news cycles questioning his sanity.

Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) March 25, 2024

Trump gets confused when he lies about his legal problems and argues that you can't have an election in the middle of a political season.

I'm sorry, come back?!?pic.twitter.com/cCwbqdYd7r

Skyleigh Heinen-uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) March 25, 2024

