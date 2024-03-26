Deepfake video of Donald Trump pledging support for former Pakistani PM Imran Khan goes viral ahead of US polls





Former US President Donald Trump extends his support to imprisoned Pakistani leader Imran Khan and promises to release him from prison if elected. He is my friend. I love it. I will support him to take back the government. We will work together to strengthen our ties. Imran Khan Zindabad, says Trump.

Screenshot of post X by @Umair2023_ Screenshot of post X by @TariqShakoor7

Archived versions of these articles can be viewed here and here.

A keyword search on Donald Trump and Imran Khan yielded no credible reports of the former US president making such remarks against the Pakistani leader.

We observed that Trump's upper lip movement seemed unnatural. Additionally, about 14 seconds into the video, we noticed a slight twitch, after which it appeared that the first few frames were playing on a loop.

A search with Google Lens on the keyframes of the images led us to a YouTube video featuring Trump by The Tea Guru, dated March 17, 2024. By carefully analyzing the video and comparing it with the viral images, we concluded that they were both visually identical. . However, the two clips had different audios.

(LR) Screenshot of a viral video and screenshot of a YouTube video by The Tea Guru (LR) Screenshot of a viral video and screenshot of a YouTube video of The Tea Guru

Additionally, we spotted a Parrot AI watermark in The Tea Guru's YouTube video.

Screenshot from The Tea Guru YouTube video

Taking a hint, we browsed the website of Parrot AI, a platform that allows users to generate AI voices of celebrities. The website lists options for generating AI voices of several US leaders, including Donald Trump.

Screenshots of the Parrot AI website

Newschecker created a video of Trump saying: Hello. I am Donald Trump. I am the former President of the United States of America, I use the platform. The video featured the identical expression, hand gestures and background seen in the viral footage.

The video can be seen below:

Video created by Newschecker for demonstration purposes only.

We also found a YouTube channel dedicated to AI videos of the former POTUS called AI Trump – Tells the Truth. It featured multiple clips of Trump – identical to the viral images – with different AI-generated audio. Additionally, we spotted several social media posts containing viral images with deepfake audio of Trump. These messages can be viewed here, here and here.

Screenshots of YouTube videos and social media posts featuring an AI-generated video of Donald Trump

This led us to conclude that the video model was repeatedly used to generate AI videos of Trump.

We continued our investigation to find the original video and performed a TinEye search on key frames from the AI-generated footage of Trump. This led us to a video report from NBC News, dated May 12, 2017. It featured a Trump interview with Lester Holt.

Screenshot of NBC News website

Comparing the viral footage with the interview clip, we found multiple similarities such as Trump's attire and background. It's likely that the viral footage is from the same interview, although we have not been able to independently confirm this.

(LR) Screenshot of viral video and screenshot of video from NBC News

Therefore, we could conclude that AI-generated audio was digitally added to a video of Donald Trump to falsely claim that the former US president provided support to imprisoned Pakistani leader Imran Khan.

Result: modified video

SourcesYouTube video of The Tea Guru, dated March 17, 2024Parrot AI websiteSelf-analysis

