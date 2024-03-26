Sandeshkhali candidate from Bengal praises PM Narendra Modi





Kolkata: Rekha Patra, the wife of Sandeshkhali in Bengal who is now the BJP candidate from Bashirhat, said she was unable to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state. The Prime Minister had called her today and dubbed her 'Shakti Swaropa', adding another dimension to the charged debate over Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BJP's abuse of power. “Despite all my efforts, I could not meet him,” Ms Patra told NDTV today. “But it's good that other women from Sandeshkhali were able to meet him. The BJP had called five or six of us (for the PM's public meeting in the state),” she said. declared. “I was happy to hear that Modi-ji was doing something for us. I am happier now that I have spoken to him. He blessed us, like Lord Ram, like God… Maybe I will live to see better days,” she told NDTV in an exclusive interview. Ms Patra was among the women who have long campaigned against local Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, accusing him of sexual harassment and land grabbing. The man, who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, has been suspended from the party for six years. The Sandeshkhali women's allegations are a boon for the BJP, which is aiming to win 25 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, up from 18 in 2019. The party supported the women's protests and, to keep the issue in the limelight in a woman-led state, offered Ms Patra the ticket from the Sandeshkhali constituency. During their conversation today, Prime Minister Modi had said that he was confident that Ms. Patra would win. “You are Shakti Swaropa, you have sent such powerful people to jail. We will fight together for the honor of women, not just in Basirhat, but across Bengal,” he said. “We believe that Bengal's nari shakti will bless us this time. People are disturbed because of the Trinamool Congress government,” he said, addressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, which always benefited from the support of women in the state.

