Sunak and Starmer must provide more than sketchy details of proposed peers | House of Lords

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will be asked to do more due diligence over the peers they nominate for the House of Lords, the head of the appointments committee has said.

Ruth Deech, chair of the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac), said party leaders only provide sketchy information about potential lords and ladies which they submit to its watchdog for review.

The MP, a lawyer and academic, said new forms for potential peers would be published this week, asking party leaders for more information about the people they nominate.

The move follows public concern that a rapid succession of prime ministers has filled the House of Lords with a series of donors, junior aides with little professional experience and former MPs who lost their seats .

There was an outcry in December 2020 when Boris Johnson overruled Holac's objections to securing the nomination of Peter Cruddas, a Tory donor, as a peer.

In a hearing before parliament's public administration committee, Deech also endorsed the idea that prime ministers would submit a list to the watchdog and allow the independent commission to choose his political peers from among the names submitted by the parties.

She said it was in principle a good idea for the watchdog to carry out the final stage of peer selection independently. However, she also expressed skepticism that prime ministers would in practice give up the power to appoint new peers, which they can do without any restrictions on their choice.

After accepting the role in October, Deech made it clear that she would like to see stricter vetting of candidates for entry to the House of Lords. Currently, the commission can only evaluate and advise a potential peer on the basis of their suitability and not their aptitude.

In October, she told the same committee that there were concerns about people who apparently do not meet the qualifications but who appear to have been appointed because they have made very large donations or because they are friends of people in power.

In her latest appearance on Tuesday, Deech described Holac's current structure as rather fragile, as it has no guarantees on the number of peer nominations it can make and was recently told it would get a additional member.

Asked about reforming the system, she said: We would like to get more information from political leaders about who they put forward as potential peers. We are doing our due diligence and doing a lot of research, but it seems to me that it would be in everyone's interests, both the parties and the House of Lords, if we got a lot more information when they come up with a name .

What we get so far is pretty sketchy. We would like to know why they chose one person over many others who might be like them, whether the candidate is aware of and has respected Nolan's principles, whether there is anything in their past that might be embarrassing if it were revealed and most importantly, whether they are aware of the requirements of peer status: that they show up, not just take the title and walk away, but are prepared to sit still for the long hours that we go through, to make a contribution, to speak, to manage amendments, to debate, etc.

Given the resources of political parties, one might have thought this was simple. We have updated the forms we ask them to submit. These forms will be made public later this week.

She said Holac had written to the executives explaining that we would like them to do a little more, should I call it, due diligence before putting forward any names. We are doing this simply because we want to be sure that the public can see that quality is improving in the House of Lords and we are not simply opening the door to anyone nominated by any party.

The MP said that at some point there should be a fairly comprehensive description of what they did in order to deserve a seat in the House of Lords.

Deech said multi-bench applicants must provide resumes, reference letters and past papers so their exceptional qualities are clear.

However, she added that it was not for the House of Lords to judge political expediency or give its opinion on why it appeals to one party or another.

Paul Bew, former president of Holac, said he tried to go in a similar direction when he was in charge of the organization, as Deech did when he was its head, but that it was trying very hard to implement requests for additional information about candidates.