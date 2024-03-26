China does not fear the return of Donald Trump – Le Diplomate





The 2024 US presidential election cycle has begun, drawing global attention to the rematch between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. Polling trends from late last year suggest a high likelihood of a Trump comeback. This possibility appears to worry strategists around the world: Trump's potential return appears poised to exacerbate the fragility of the liberal international order.

One of the most fascinating questions raised in discussions of a possible second Trump term is whether China fears the prospect.

Many analysts believe that China fears Trump's return to power. One of the main reasons they cite is Trump's ability to adopt irrational and extremely harsh economic policies towards China. In February, Trump threatened to impose tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese goods. In a context of weak Chinese exports, these protectionist policies constitute a major concern for the Chinese government. The latest data shows that China's exports, measured in dollars, totaled $3.38 trillion in 2023, a year-on-year decline of 4.6%.

Beyond tariffs, Trump could also adopt more aggressive policies in terms of export controls and investment screening, which would be very detrimental to Chinese exports and foreign investment. With economic growth under pressure and the search for new quality productivity, these measures could put even greater pressure on the Chinese government.

Relations between China and the United States have warmed over the past year, but there is widespread concern that Trump's ascension to the presidency could dismantle the constructive engagement mechanisms established by senior leaders. of the two countries over the past year, a development that would deeply discourage the Chinese. strategic community.

Following the Sino-US presidential summit in California in 2023, the two nations have indeed entered a phase of softer and more interactive relations. Despite skepticism about the pragmatic progress China and the United States could make, the two sides have effectively resumed high-level formal dialogues in areas such as fentanyl, artificial intelligence, and economic dialogues that had been almost suspended in previous years. In September 2023, countries established economic and financial working groups, followed by a narcotics working group in February 2024, and are poised to begin discussions on artificial intelligence soon.

Re-engagement also spills over to the interpersonal level. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that starting March 31, 2024, Chinese airlines will be allowed to operate 50 round-trip passenger flights between China and the United States per week.

According to reports, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to visit China for the second time soon, suggesting that high-level communications between China and the United States will continue in 2024. However, if Trump returns to the power, officials on both sides will have to reestablish contacts and mutual trust.

Some analysts say the Chinese government has reason to fear that a Republican administration could completely undo the efforts of these first high-level Sino-U.S. dialogues. After all, Trump might prefer to appoint confidants rather than professionals to manage Sino-US relations.

Additionally, his first term has demonstrated that Trump's foreign policy decisions are deeply infused with his personal style, raising concerns within the Chinese government that he is crossing red lines on some critical issues between China and United States.

Generally speaking, it is believed that Trump does not personally prioritize the Taiwan issue, leaving room for adjustments in China's cross-Strait policy. However, some analysts say Trump's unpredictability means his policies toward Taiwan could exceed Beijing's expectations, including a possible expansion of military cooperation, especially given Lai Ching- your in Taiwan.

As Rorry Daniels of the Asia Society Policy Institute has pointed out, Beijing's real nightmare scenario is not necessarily seeing Lai Ching-te win the presidency of Taiwan, but rather seeing the combination of Lai Ching-te and maybe Donald Trump returns to the White House.

These are all valid concerns for China. But in reality, there are stronger reasons to believe that China does not fear Trump's return.

China is ready for any harsh policies Trump might introduce. After Trump's previous term, China's strategic community recognized that he was more than just a transactional businessman and that it was necessary to prepare for his extreme policies toward China. The experiences of his four years in office have been invaluable to the Chinese government.

Indeed, any adjustments to U.S. policy toward China during Trump's potential second term would have less impact this time around. In the economic sphere in particular, in anticipation of possible high tariffs, local governments across China have increased their investments in manufacturing while actively diversifying export channels.

Fundamentally, China has no illusions about a real relaxation of US policy towards it. Even after a year of positive interactions with the Biden administration, the Chinese government was not surprised by Biden's announcement to block Chinese electric vehicles from entering the US market and further expand controls on semiconductors and cloud computing, among other policies.

For the Chinese strategic community, no one feels that Biden or Trump is better for China; it’s a question of who is the least detrimental. Many Chinese scholars believe that no matter who takes office, the general direction of US strategic competition with China will not change.

Furthermore, China may even be able to reap some benefits from Trump's iconoclastic diplomatic approach. Trump's foreign policy, particularly his America First doctrine, has led to distancing between the United States and some of its traditional allies in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. This alienation was not only evident in diplomatic discourse, but also in the implementation of specific policies, such as the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), questioning the value of NATO and the imposition of customs duties on its trading partners.

In the absence of a communicative United States, China could forge closer relations with Europe and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, contributing to its strategy of increasing openness to the outside world. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly making his second visit to China in April 2024, and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also visit countries such as France and Serbia in the first half of this year. It is very likely that discussions on how to jointly prepare for Trump's potential return will begin this year between these countries.

The 2024 US presidential election remains the most important political point this year. With more than six months until the November elections, it is currently impossible to directly predict the winner of this election, but signs of Trump's potential return are already spreading panic around the world. In this context, China does not fear Trump's return nor does it have the illusion that Biden's mandate would offer it substantial advantages.

