Why is Trump's social truth worth billions? The main theories





On the cusp of a financial crisis, Donald Trump got help from an unlikely source: his ailing social media platform. Investors on Friday approved a plan to take Truth Social public, boosting its net worth by billions as it drowns in legal fees and owes New York state half a billion dollars in a case of civil fraud. The company began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday.

But the Trump company's financial statements show little evidence of a booming business worthy of the $4.7 billion to $5.6 billion market capitalization announced Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, lost money last year, regulatory filings show.

The company's trajectory has left many wondering how it could have achieved such a high valuation. For close observers of American finance, this means less that Wall Street investors are buoyed by Trump's social media platform than that they are optimistic about his chances of returning to the White House.

It's a barometer of his election results, says Kristi Marvin, the financial guru who founded SPACInsider. There are certainly people who love Trump and want to support him. They're probably buying the stock. And there are probably other people who are thinking: If he wins the presidency, who knows?

The Truth Socials rally began earlier this year. As Trump racked up primary victories over the winter, the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), created to merge with his fledgling social media platform, issued millions of new shares.

In early January, Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC) held 163 shares and closed at $17.32. After Trump won the Iowa caucuses, the company held 8 million shares and closed at $22.35. The following week saw more growth. After Trump won New Hampshire, DWAC held 29.5 million shares and closed at $49.69.

Some speculate that the company's valuation will plummet after Trump's company takes Digital World public under its new ticker, DJT. Others fear what it would mean for investors if Trump sold his shares, especially before the election.

According to Marvin, last week's IPO was a signal that investors believed Truth Social would attract more users and increase in value if Trump beats President Joe Biden in November. Trump currently leads Biden in some national polls and in some key states that could determine the outcome of the election.

But the election is still eight months away and Biden is gaining ground. It's also not clear that Truth Social would become a ubiquitous platform even with Trump in office. It would still have other ways to amplify its message and there is little reason to believe that non-MAGA Americans would ever subscribe to the app.

Some investors may benefit from other incentives. The largest institutional investor in the shell company that merged with Truth Social is Susquehanna International Group, the trading company owned by Republican megadonor and billionaire Jeffrey Yass. According to a December regulatory filing, Susquehanna owned 2% of DWAC, or about 22 million shares based on its stock price.

There appears to be an opportunity to influence a candidate, says Virginia Canter, chief ethics adviser for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). This infusion of money may have given him a certain level of access or influence that he might not have obtained otherwise.

There are already signs that Yass has endeared himself to Trump. After the two recently met, Trump reversed his position on legislation that could lead to a ban on TikTok. Investment firm Yasss owns a 15% stake in ByteDance, the China-based company that owns the popular video-sharing app. Trump also recently struck a rapprochement with the conservative anti-tax group Club for Growth, of which Yass is the biggest benefactor. We're in love again, Trump said at a gathering of his donors, according to Politico, after the organization spent millions during the primary cycle in a failed attempt to crush his campaign.

I think it's a way of speculating on its political viability, says Canter, former ethics advisor to the International Monetary Fund. The more successful he is as a politician, the more they expect the success Truth Social will have as a business entity.

This isn't the first time markets have embraced social media companies at levels that appear to exceed their value, according to Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. Other examples she cites include Uber and WeWork.

These types of valuations that seem insane are surprisingly common, Petrou says. They are less common than they were when interest rates were low. All kinds of companies have been significantly funded, or capitalized through IPOs, well above their estimated value. Some of them have had no income for years. But markets were looking for returns.

In other words: They took high risks that they believed might yield high rewards. This could also be the case for lagging Truth Social, where shareholders are betting that a Trump victory could improve their bottom line. Petrou says: Some of this may be due to people hoping he will succeed.

