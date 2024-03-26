PM Modi to Kerala BJP candidate over bank scam





'I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue,' PM Modi said (File) New Delhi/Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to BJP candidate from Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Prof TN Sarasu, and assured him that strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the co-operative banks of the southern state. Party leaders said Prime Minister Modi, who called Prof Sarasu, inquired about the progress of his campaign in Alathur seat. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes and the candidature of Sarasu, a retired university principal, was announced on Sunday. During his telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister, Mr. Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported by some cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the culprits. Responding to this, PM Modi said, “I am happy that as a candidate you are taking up the issue of the people and the problems of the common man. This is a good thing for any civil servant. I'm glad to hear you're raising the issue.” He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, agreeing with the candidate that “a lot of poor people were affected.” “Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing, Sarasu ji I would like to tell you that I will take legal advice and whatever assets the ED (Enforcement Directorate) attaches and the money involved, the common man's money, I will ensure that every paisa returns to the person. concerned. “We will do it strictly. On my behalf, you can promise them that whatever assets ED seizes, that money will be returned to the people, to those who invested in the bank,” PM Modi said. One of the major cooperative scams was reported by the CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district. The case is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and questioned local CPI(M) leaders in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in the case. The central agency had also attached properties of a few people allegedly involved in the scam. Alathur Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven assembly segments, four of which are located in Palakkad district and three in Thrissur district respectively. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

