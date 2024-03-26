Former Taiwanese president ready to meet Xi Jinping in China





Taipei, March 26 (EFE).- Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip he plans to make to China in early April, in what would be the first meeting between them since the Singapore meeting in 2015, a Ma aide said Tuesday. Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, said the former leader would look forward to meeting his former counterpart after the Singapore meeting, which marked the first time Chinese and Taiwanese leaders had met since the end of the year. Civil War of 1949. Ma has been out of power for eight years and has no position in the party (the Kuomintang, currently in opposition) or in public administration, he is an ordinary citizen. However, since we built this important story together in 2015, we would of course like to see our old friend again, Hsiao said in a radio statement. Hsiao said Ma would convey the wishes of Taiwanese society to embrace peace and avoid armed conflict with Beijing if the meeting took place, regardless of who he met. Ma, 73, will accompany a group of students to China from Monday to April 11, a trip that includes stops in Guangzhou and Shaanxi provinces, as well as Beijing, which has fueled rumors of a possible meeting with Xi. Ma, who in March 2023 became the first former Taiwanese president to visit the mainland, during his previous visit called for more exchanges between Chinese and Taiwanese students because “they share the same culture and ethnic identity”. Taiwanese Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen of the Democratic Progressive Party said Tuesday that the island's government respected Ma's trip to China, while advising him to be careful in his interactions with Chinese officials. (I hope) he will consider and meet the Taiwanese people's expectations for sovereignty, democracy, rule of law and other values ​​during his visit, Chen said, adding that Taiwan will provide the necessary security assistance. The visit of the former Taiwanese leaders to China will take place just a month and a half before the inauguration of the island's president-elect and current vice-president, William Lai, seen as a supporter of independence in the eyes of Beijing . Since the party's election in 2016, dialogue channels between China and Taiwan have been suspended and tensions across the Taiwan Strait have increased, with increasingly frequent incursions by Chinese planes and warships near the island. EFE jac/lds

