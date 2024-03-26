Hiding and winking, Donald Trump learns his criminal trial will begin next month





Donald Trump slipped into a wood-paneled courtroom Monday morning filled with reporters and spectators waiting to see when his secret trial in Manhattan might finally begin. It was an unceremonious setting and atmosphere for a procedural matter. The prospect of a resolution to one of the four criminal charges the former president faces has weighed on his campaign to return to the White House, but Trump has largely succeeded in delaying each trial, which includes a case of State in Georgia and two federal cases. (He has pleaded not guilty to all charges he faces.)

Earlier this month, this series of extensions and postponements appeared likely to continue. The judge presiding over the Manhattan proceedings, Juan Merchan, granted a 30-day adjournment on March 15 after federal prosecutors handed him new documents related to the case. On Monday, the day the trial was originally scheduled to begin, Merchan found himself listening to arguments about whether the trial should proceed.

The reality is that every document is important, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, argued to the judge. His client remained mostly impassive and motionless, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump has often described as pursuing a racist vendetta against him, sitting in the second row of the gallery.

Merchan looked upset by the defense's argument that, as he understood it, the prosecution had committed grave misconduct by withholding documents in which the judge himself was complicit. It's strange that they're even here, he told Blanche in one of many displays of exasperation.

About an hour into the discussion about the novelty and relevance of the new documents, Trump began to fidget in his seat, shifting his weight from side to side. During a break, he walked out of the courtroom with a scowl on his face before turning to wink at the crowd.

In the run-up to the presidential election, Trump has often used his various legal troubles to raise money and portray himself as a persecuted figure. Despite his dour demeanor in the courthouse, his change in mood in the hallway came when news arrived that the nearly half-billion bail in his civil fraud case, which he was due to get the same day , had been reduced by an appeal court. at $175 million.

I thank the Appellate Division for acting quickly, he said, but the judge [Arthur] Engoron is a disgrace to this country and this should not happen.

From the start, the tenor of the hearing suggested that Merchan would rule as he ultimately did. The district attorney's office, he said, was not responsible for the late production of the new documents and had fulfilled its discovery obligations. The trial would begin in April, as soon as this final 30-day period has elapsed. See you all on the 15th, Merchan said.

Trump returned from the courtroom, slightly raising his fist, giving a few thumbs up and apparently thanking no one in particular.

