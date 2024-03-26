PM Modi can stay in Tennessee but his party cannot win a single Lok Sabha seat: Udhayanidhi Stalin





DMK Youth Secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Vaniyambadi town for DMK Lok Sabha candidate for Vellore constituency and sitting MP DM Kathir Anand Tuesday. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

DMK Youth Secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party could not win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Speaking in Tirupattur town, as part of the election campaign to garner votes for DMK candidate CN Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency which includes Tirupattur and Jolarpet towns, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that even if Mr Modi decides to stay in the state for the elections, the BJP cannot win a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu as the saffron party has failed to fulfill its election promises even after being in power for 10 years, while the DMK fulfilled all its election promises within three years of forming the government. Her [Mr. Modi] The last visit to Tamil Nadu was during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Madurai. Since then, and only now, he has been frequenting the state because of the upcoming election, he said. The minister slammed the BJP government at the Center as the most corrupt by citing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the inadequacy of the Centre's expenditure. In its report, the CAG pointed out that there is no record of an expenditure to the tune of 7.5 lakh crore by the Centre. The BJP has no right to talk about corruption, he said. The DMK youth secretary lashed out at the Union government for the sharp rise in prices of essential commodities, including LPG cylinders, grains, petrol and diesel. Prices of essential commodities have increased over the last decade when the BJP government ruled the Centre. A slight reduction in the price, especially of LPG cylinders, will not cut ice among voters, who have been hit by inflation for a decade, he said. On the other hand, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the Dravidian model of the State government had implemented several welfare schemes since coming to power in May 2021. Around 17 lakh school children were benefitting from the welfare scheme every day. breakfast. Similarly, out of the total 1.6 crore eligible women in the state, 1.16 crore women were receiving 1,000 monthly financial assistance under Mahalir Urimai Thittam (Women's Rights Subsidy Scheme). Those who were eligible but did not avail assistance under the scheme will soon be covered once the Lok Sabha elections are over. I will personally take up this matter and ensure that all eligible women receive financial assistance under this scheme, he said. Later in the day, Mr. Udhayanidhi campaigned for DMK MP Kathir Anand in Vellore constituency in Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham and Vellore town.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/prime-minister-modi-can-stay-in-tn-but-his-party-cant-win-a-single-ls-seat-udhayanidhi-stalin/article67994435.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos