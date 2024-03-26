Donald Trump's 'worst nightmare' just came true: Mary Trump





Donald Trump could well see his “worst nightmare” come true after the date of his trial for falsification of business records was confirmed in New York, according to his niece.

Mary Trump, author, podcast host and frequent critic of her uncle, was reacting to the April 15 date set by Judge Juan Merchan for the trial in which the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of tampering business records related to so-called “hush money,” he asked his former lawyer Michael Cohen to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair between her and Trump secret before the 2016 elections.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin March 25, but Merchan postponed it so both sides could sort through more than 100,000 pages of evidence that federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York had turned over just days before the end of the trial. planned to start.

At a hearing Monday, Trump's lawyers tried to argue that the New York trial should be delayed further, or even dismissed altogether, while accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office of misconduct for allegedly withholding documents. These claims were rejected by Merchan, who chastised Trump's legal team for failing to back up his claims with evidence.

Donald Trump is seen on March 25, 2024 in New York. Mary Trump said the former president's hopes for the 2024 election could be jeopardized by the results of the business records falsification trial. Donald Trump is seen on March 25, 2024 in New York. Mary Trump said the former president's hopes for the 2024 election could be jeopardized by the results of the business records falsification trial. Andrea Renault/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In a lengthy post on his hopes of beating Joe Biden.

“Why has the New York election fraud case become Donald's worst nightmare?” she wrote. “Prosecutors have told the court they will need at least 15 to 17 days to present their case. Judge Merchan has already made it clear he will not tolerate any unnecessary delay.

“What this really means is that today’s decision makes it more likely that we will get a criminal verdict before the 2024 election, perhaps in a few months.”

Mary Trump then cited a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll from February that found 53% of voters in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin did not would not vote for Trump if he were found guilty. criminal at the time of the November general election.

Mary Trump added that “even though the media will tell you Donald won today” after a New York appeals court agreed Monday to suspend collection of her $454 million fine for civil fraud s If he paid $175 million within 10 days, the former president “is actually more likely to be convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison before the election.”

“This, in turn, makes it much less likely for him to win in November,” she wrote.

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

At a news conference Monday, Trump rejected the notion that a possible conviction in the falsifying business records trial could harm his White House hopes.

“Or it might also make me more popular, because people know it’s a scam,” Trump said.

The former president also told a crowd of reporters before Monday's hearing in the New York courtroom: “It's a witch hunt. It's a hoax.”

Legal experts have said it is highly unlikely Trump would go to prison if he is found guilty by a jury at trial.

“If he receives a guilty verdict after a conviction, he could be placed under house arrest and subject to an ankle monitor and perhaps perform community service,” attorney Gene Rossi told Newsweek , who previously represented one of Daniel's attorneys, Keith Davidson.

Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor, added that it was not a “realistic possibility” that Trump would receive prison time if convicted.

