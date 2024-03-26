We will look at the science around reducing the period of self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge, west London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson said it would act in line with the science regarding reducing the self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases.

Experts are examining whether the deadline could be reduced from seven to five days for applications, which would help alleviate personnel crises in the economy and public services.

Mr Johnson also promised free lateral flow tests would be available for as long as needed while ministers consider how to move to a position of living with Covid-19.

THE Prime Minister said testing was an important line of defense, along with vaccinations, against the Omicron wave.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge, west London, after a visit to a Boots Pharmacy coronavirus vaccination clinic (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister is under pressure from Tory MPs to commit to ending restrictions and adopting a stance in which Covid-19 is treated in the same way as other illnesses which do not require interventions of State.

There is also a debate within the Cabinet about reducing the self-isolation period, as the United States has done.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among ministers favoring the economic benefits of reducing the deadline from seven to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph, while Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi suggested the move could help ease problems of staff.

Asked about the issue during a visit to a vaccination clinic at a pharmacy in his Uxbridge constituency, Mr Johnson said: The thing to do is look at the science. We are looking into this and we will act in accordance with the science.

Following reports that the provision of free lateral flow devices will end under the Government's plan to live with Covid Mr Johnson said: “We are going to have to make sure that we continue to use testing as one of our most important lines of defense for as long as necessary.

Around 100,000 critical workers were beginning to be offered daily lateral flow tests to help spot and isolate asymptomatic cases and limit the risk of outbreaks in key workplaces.

A person dripping a test solution into a Covid 19 lateral flow test strip (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

An additional 141,472 cases were announced on Sunday, the fifth consecutive decline. This figure should be treated with caution, however, as reports often decrease on weekends.

The most recent UK-wide figures, from January 6, showed 18,454 people were in hospital with Covid-19, including 868 requiring ventilation.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the NHS was still under severe pressure and highlighted the need for people who have not yet received a reminder to join the movement.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, said he would support a change to a five-day isolation period if scientists approved it.

If scientists and medical experts say it is safe to reduce the period of self-isolation, I would be inclined to support it, he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the country was approaching a stage where it could live with Covid.

Mr Gove acknowledged there would still be difficult weeks ahead, with the NHS facing real pressure, and it was not yet possible to say that the current wave of Covid-19 cases caused by Omicron was diminishing.

The Leveling Secretary, who was one of the voices around the Cabinet table in favor of tougher measures when Omicron emerged, said the easing of restrictions should be guided by science , but the sooner the better.

He told Sky News: We are heading towards a situation, we are not there yet, but we are heading towards a situation where it is possible to say that we can live with Covid, and that the pressure on the NHS and on vital public services is easing.

But after the current difficult period, Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4's Today program he hoped better times were to come.

There are other endemic coronaviruses that we live with. Viruses tend to grow in ways that become less harmful but more widespread.

So, guided by science, we can consider a gradual lifting of restrictions and, I think for all of us, the sooner the better.

Current Plan B measures in England, including a move towards working from home where possible and the widespread use of face coverings, are due to be reviewed on January 26.

Former Conservative chief whip Mark Harper, head of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservatives warned that if Mr Johnson sought to extend the measures he could face an even bigger revolt than the 100 Tories who defied him when they were introduced in December.

Mr Harper said: “The Prime Minister sort of wants to agree with us backbenchers that we need to be realistic about eternal life with Covid and then he says that he wants to keep the restrictions in reserve or will not exclude them.

This becomes an untenable position.

Clive Watson, chairman of the City Pub Group, told BBC Radio 4's Today program that things had been really tough for the hospitality industry, adding: Why are people who work in hospitals or retail will they work, but office workers are exempt. to go to work?

Professor Graham Medley, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the transition to life with Covid-19 would come in stages.

This cannot be an eternal emergency, he told BBC Radio 4s Today.

So at some point it will have to stop being an emergency, but it will likely be a phase-out rather than an active moment where someone can declare the outbreak over.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization's special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: I'm afraid we're moving into the marathon, but there's no real way to say that we are at the end, we can see the end in sight, but it wasn't. there.

And there will be some obstacles before we get there.