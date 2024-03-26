Maintaining the infrastructure built in Palu after the disasters of 2018: Widodo





Palu, C Sulawesi (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday called on all parties to maintain and optimally use the infrastructure built in Palu, Central Sulawesi following the earthquake. land and the 2018 tsunami. “The infrastructure that was built after disasters must be maintained and used to the best of its ability so that community activities can fully return to normal, social and economic activities can function and recover,” he said here. On Tuesday, the President inaugurated several buildings rebuilt and constructed after the disasters, including the Anutapura Medical Center building of the Anutapura Palu Regional Public Hospital, the Islamic State University Datokarama campus, permanent housing and residential infrastructure. The earthquake and tsunami that hit Central Sulawesi in 2018 killed 3,340 people and damaged 68,000 houses, causing an estimated loss of around Rp15 trillion. Following the disasters, President Widodo issued a presidential instruction for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the city after the disaster. According to him, the Anutapura Palu Regional Public Hospital building is the first in Indonesia to use an insulation system based on lead rubber bearing (LRB) technology to resist seismic pressure caused by earthquakes. . The reconstruction of the Anutapura Medical Center was carried out on an area of ​​19,000 square meters with a budget of 244 billion rupiah ($15.46 million). The building houses an emergency room, emergency obstetrics department, polyclinic, radiology, laboratory, inpatient room and central surgical facility. “Under this building is technology similar to a shock breaker. It will be flexible in the event of an earthquake,” Widodo said. He added that the reconstruction of the Islamic State University Datokarama campus began in 2020 on an area of ​​34,000 square meters, with the project cost reaching 139 billion rupiah (about $8.80 million). . The reconstruction covered several learning facilities, course buildings, student centers, auditoriums, sports facilities and other support facilities.

Meanwhile, construction of permanent housing and residential infrastructure began in 2019 and cost more than 1 trillion rupees (about $63.31 million). Related News: Anutapura Medical Center built using basic insulation system: Jokowi

