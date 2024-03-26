Donald Trumps Truth Social Stock DJT Rises 50%





Top line

Shares of Donald Trump's social media company soared in their stock market debut, theoretically adding billions to the former president's fortune despite a potentially questionable valuation.

Donald Trump's social media company began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the… [+] ticker $DJT.

Getty Images Key Facts

Shares of Trump Media (ticker $DJT) jumped nearly 50% about 15 minutes after markets opened Tuesday, the company's first day of trading as an independent public company after completing its reverse merger with the previously public special purpose acquisition company Digital World. Acquisition Corp.

Trading at $73 per share, Trump Media's market capitalization is between $8 billion and $10 billion, pending buyout of stock contracts by existing Digital World shareholders.

Trump, who owns more than half of Trump Media's stock, now has a nest egg of about $6 billion from Trump Media, whose main offering is the right-wing social media platform Truth Social.

Trump cannot sell his shares in his namesake company for six months, a period that will test whether the meme stock can maintain its multibillion-dollar public market valuation despite less than strong financial results.

Surprising fact

Trump Media's roughly $9 billion market capitalization is larger than several S&P 500-listed companies, including CBS parent Paramount Global and toy giant Hasbro. This is despite Trump Media's $4.6 million in revenue over the past 12 months, less than 0.1% of the $5 billion reported by Paramount and Hasbro over their respective past four quarters. .

Key context

There is little technical evidence to suggest that Trump Media is worthy of its current valuation, given that it has about 1% of social media competitor Reddit's monthly active users and about 0.4% of Twitter's annual revenue. Reddit, which has a market capitalization of around $11 billion. Instead, Trump Media traders appear to be supporting Trump as his legal fees and challenges mount ahead of the November presidential election, with some experts viewing Trump Media as a meme stock. Digital World and Trump Media announced plans to team up in October 2021 amid a reverse merger frenzy, and Truth Social debuted in early 2022 while Trump was serving a lifted suspension of social media sites general public like Facebook.

Forbes Rating

Trump is worth $2.6 billion, according to our latest estimates, which put the value of his stake in Trump Media at $410 million. That's a far cry from the paper value of its social media activity Tuesday, but it reflects the price paid in February by institutional investors ahead of its public debut.

