Donald Trump's net worth more than doubled in a matter of hours





Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is now more than $5 billion richer after shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform, began trading on Nasdaq. Forbes now estimates that Trump, who was worth about $2.3 billion before shareholders voted last week to approve the long-delayed plan to take TMTG public, now has a net worth of $7.3 billion, to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. That makes the former president one of the 400 richest people in the world, according to Forbes' real-time tracker.

It's a remarkable reversal of fortune for Trump, whose net worth has declined in recent years as many of his assets, including office and commercial real estate, have lost value. He also must pay more than $540 million in judgments from two court battles in New York state, liabilities that Forbes deducted from our estimate of his net worth while he appeals. Trump Media & Technology Group's nearly 79 million shares, traded under the symbol DJT (Trump's initials), now constitute by far its largest asset, worth more than twice as much as all its real estate, tourism and currency holdings. reunited.

However, it remains to be seen to what extent Trump will actually be able to use this new wealth. Although his shares are worth billions on paper, Trump is currently barred from selling his shares or putting them up as collateral for loans for six months due to a lock-up agreement. It's unclear where the shares will trade when the deal expires. The stock has been rocking since TMTG initially agreed to go public, via a merger with a blank-check special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in October 2021. Shares of the SPAC have soared to $94.20 on the news, then rose and fell dramatically as the situation changed. -the shifting prospect of its merger with TMTG is coming to fruition and, often, on the basis of simple enthusiasm for Trump himself. Shares surged more than 40%, ahead of the SPAC merger with TMTG, on Monday alone.

If traders hold stocks at such levels over the next six months, Trump may be able to cash out some or all of his shares for billions of dollars, enough to ease the financial burden of his numerous legal battles . But companies that go public via SPAC mergers tend to see their stock prices drop after trading begins. And TMTG is no ordinary company. Although investors valued it Tuesday at nearly $10 billion, fewer than 9 million people have signed up for its flagship product, Truth Social, which faces stiff competition from Facebook and Elon Musks X (formerly Twitter). It lost $40 million over the past four quarters while generating a meager $4.6 million in revenue, half that of the average Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

Additional reporting by Dan Alexander, Zach Everson and Kyle Mullins.

Follow me on Twitter. Send me a secure tip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2024/03/26/donald-trumps-net-worth-more-than-doubles-in-a-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos