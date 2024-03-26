Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates rehabilitation and reconstruction of post-disaster buildings in Palu





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the rehabilitation and reconstruction of buildings affected by the earthquake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu in 2018. President Jokowi said that thanks to the presidential instruction ( Inpres) Number 8 of 2022 regarding the completion of rehabilitation and reconstruction after the earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction in Central Sulawesi Province, the government is making various efforts to restore the affected conditions. “Thank God, thanks to the hard work of different parties today, we can see that public facilities such as roads, bridges, public services such as education, health services, social and economic activities are are recovered”, said the President in his speech at the Anutapura Medical Center (AMC) Building Anutapura Palu Hospital, Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday (03/26/2024). The Head of State said that one of the building reconstruction efforts that had been carried out was the construction of the AMC building, Anutapura Regional Hospital. The building, built with a budget of IDR 244 billion, is the first building in Indonesia to implement this project. insulation of the base of the system with lead core rubber bearings or lead rubber bearing to reduce the impact of the earthquake. “Earlier I was given a photo of what looks like under this building shock breaker “It will be flexible in the event of an earthquake, but we don’t expect an earthquake,” he said. Apart from this, President Jokowi also inaugurated the Datokarama State Islamic University (UIN), which also underwent a complete reconstruction with a total budget of IDR 139.1 billion. The construction of a number of learning support facilities is part of the effort to rebuild this educational center. This reconstruction includes the construction of various learning facilities, course buildings, student centerauditorium, sports facilities and other support facilities, the president said. In addition to public infrastructure, the construction of permanent housing and residential infrastructure after a disaster is also the focus of post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction. The president said the government has been building permanent shelters and post-disaster residential infrastructure since 2019. With a total cost of IDR 1,005 trillion, which includes the construction of 3,724 permanent residential units, he added. With this inauguration, new hope is wide open for Central Sulawesi to rise and continue its development towards a better future. The President also recalled that infrastructure built after the disaster can be maintained and used to the best advantage. “So that community activities can fully return to normal, social and economic activities can move and recover,” he stressed. President Jokowi also accompanied during the inauguration Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, the Central Sulawesi Governor Rusdy Mastura, Palu Mayor Hadianto Rasyid, Operations Director I Adhi Karya Alloysius Suko Widigdo, and Palu City Hospital Director Dr. Maria Rosa Da Lima Rupa. (TGH/UN)

