Hugh Grant considering political career: threat to his family





Hugh Grant is ready to play another politician… but not in a “Love Actually” sequel. The Golden Globe winner let it slip that he was considering quitting acting to pursue a career in politics. Hugh Grant has let slip that he plans to pursue a career in politics. James Manning/PA via AP “[Switching into politics] crossed my mind,” Grant, 63, told Entertainment Weekly on Monday. “But what I really see up close is that it’s almost impossible to do anything. It's simply impossible. You have to bring so many people with you. Grant said he was considering giving up his acting career and entering the political arena. Daniel Smith/Lionsgate via AP The British star said that Susanne Eberstein, her mother-in-law and former member of the Riksdag Festival in the Swedish Parliament, repeatedly tried to steer him away from a political career. “Every time the subject comes up, she just says, 'Don't we have to water it down?' It's bargaining. And in this day and age, future abuse is unthinkable,” Grant laughed. In 2018, the “Paddington 2” actor married Eberstein's daughter, Anna. The warning didn't seem to stop “Wonka” starhowever, since he ran a small campaign in 2019 during the UK general election. “I organized a small campaign to try to persuade people to vote tactically, because in our electoral system that was the way to prevent Boris [Johnson] and the company returns to power,” he said. “I campaigned in a few marginal constituencies for whoever was the closest rival to the Conservative candidate. » The “Love Actually” star told Entertainment Weekly that he has some political experience under his belt. Universal/courtesy Everett Collection “I organized a small campaign to try to persuade people to vote tactically, because in our electoral system that was the way to prevent Boris [Johnson] and the company comes back to power,” Grant said. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Grant ultimately felt “very bad” about having lost “in every constituency.” Even during his short political tenure, the hatred he received “was absolutely terrifying.” “What was interesting was the abuse coming from the right,” he continued. “I never know if they're real or if they're robots. But they are good. They are brilliant at what they do. The actor's lust for political power has likely been rekindled now that he's starring in the HBO miniseries “The Regime,” which also stars Kate Winslet. Miya Mizuno/HBO “And it was absolutely terrifying,” the “Notting Hill” actor continued. “I already had a bit of it during the Hacked Off campaign, but it was really extreme, shocking and threatening to the family. So I see that you either have to be very courageous or crazy to enter politics in the digital age. The actor, who played the British Prime Minister in “Love Actually” in 2003, now stars in the HBO miniseries “The Regime.” Co-star Kate Winslet, 48, plays Chancellor Elena Vernham of a fictional European country, who overthrows former leader Edward Keplinger (Grant). “The Regime” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max.

