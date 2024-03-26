PM Modi addresses Sandeshkhali survivor fielded by BJP in polls, calls her Shakti Swaropa





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 26) had a conversation with Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra, who is now the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat. Rekha is one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali attack, allegedly carried out by jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi inquired about Patra's campaign in Basirhat and his support to the BJP. Patra also shared the heartbreaking experiences of Sandeshkhali victims. Addressing Patras, the Prime Minister said: “You fought an important battle at Sandeshkhali; you embody strength. Your efforts have led to the incarceration of influential figures. Your actions were incredibly courageous. » #LISTEN | The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of Sandeshkhali. She says: “…The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely, then this pic.twitter.com/Y4KB7k1OKE ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024 He went on to explain that “Shakti” is a term in Hinduism associated with goddesses such as Durga and Kali. In response, Patra attributed her achievements to supporting women and pledged to follow the path they have shown, ensuring inclusion for all. The Prime Minister gave his unwavering support to the BJP candidate. Raising the voices of Sandeshkhali women is not a common thing. Your courage shows that the Nari Shakti of Bengal will bless us. I invite you to inform people about the work carried out by the Center. People are fed up with the TMC government in Bengal, which is not allowing implementation of central projects in the state, the Prime Minister said in Patra. “It is not often that the women of Sandeshkhali raise their voices. Your courage indicates that we will be blessed by the Nari Shakti in Bengal. I implore you to tell people about the Centre's efforts,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said in Patra that the people of Bengal were fed up with the TMC government's refusal to allow the state to implement federal schemes. Sandeshkhali is a village in North 24 Parganas that came into the limelight when a team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who had visited there to investigate the scam rations, was attacked by supporters of local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Hundreds of women protested in Sandeshkhali last month, claiming Shahjahan and his allies had stolen land and sexually assaulted them. The TMC excluded Shahjahan from the party for six years as the protests grew more intense. On February 29, after two months of evading authorities, he was taken into custody. Shahjahan was later handed over to the CBI following an order from a Calcutta high court. (With contribution from agencies)

