Trump Social Media Stocks Soar on First Day of Trading





Former President Donald Trump's social media company got off to a fast start in its stock market debut Tuesday.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, Truth Social's parent company, jumped more than 50% in its first minutes of trading. The rapid movement triggered a five-minute trading halt, which exchanges use to control volatile stock movements.

Interest remained keen. It was up about 50% in the afternoon and was one of the most actively traded stocks on the Nasdaq exchange, according to CNBC data.

Trump appeared to celebrate the title's performance with a message on his platform Tuesday morning.

Shareholders of shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, voted Friday to merge with Trump's social media company. The long-awaited deal effectively brought Trump Media & Technology Group to the public market, allowing people to easily buy and sell its shares. DWAC stock had been trading since September 2021.

The stock, which now trades under the ticker DJT, is closely watched, largely because its fortunes could have a major impact on Trump's strained finances. The former president's net worth, at least on paper, now stands at more than $6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Trump has 10 days to post $175 million bail for judgment in his civil fraud trial in New York, a sum that was reduced Monday from $464 million. Trump said Friday he had at least $500 million in cash.

Any windfall for Trump from DJT stock will take some time. As part of the merger, he cannot sell his shares for six months, but that could change if the company's board votes to allow him to liquidate some of his shares.

Questions also arise about the company's financial situation. In the first nine months of last year, Trump Media lost more than $49 million while racking up revenue of nearly $3.4 million, according to the most recent financial data available. X, the company formerly known as Twitter, made about $2.5 billion in revenue last year.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

