It's time for the IMF in Türkiye | American Business Institute

If ever a country needed an economic program from the IMF to stabilize its economy, it was Recep Erdogan's Turkey. It's not just that his country has an inflation and balance of payments problem. The fact is that years of Erdogan's erratic economic policy management have significantly shaken domestic and international economic confidence.

The IMF could help Turkey restore its economic stability not only by providing much-needed foreign exchange support. It could also help design a coherent economic stabilization program and give its seal of approval to this program. In doing so, the IMF could bolster economic confidence and serve as a deus-ex-machina that puts the country on a better economic path.

It would be an understatement to say that Erdogan suffers from a significant economic credibility deficit. For many years, he clung to the eccentric idea that high interest rates were not a cure for inflation, but rather the cause. At a time when the rest of the world was raising interest rates to combat inflation, he pressured the central bank to lower rates. He also developed a reputation for firing central bank governors on a whim and had a penchant for imposing his will on his country's finance ministry, as highlighted by the appointment of his son-in-law as finance minister. of Turkey.

Due to these unorthodox policies, in recent years Turkey's economic performance has left much to be desired. Inflation took off, the economy overheated, demand for dollars exploded, the currency hit record levels, the country's international reserves were depleted, and foreign investors headed for the door.

Certainly, the events of last June forced Erdogan to make a politically embarrassing decision.Political turnaroundand adopt a more orthodox monetary policy. Inflation was rising, the Turkish lira was on the ropes, the country had a gaping current account deficit, and local citizens were fleeing to the dollar. With his back against the wall, he appointed an orthodox central bank governor and a finance minister respected in economic circles both at home and abroad. It also gave them the opportunity to follow a more rational economic policy.

Since June 2023, the Turkish central bank has increased interest rates by more than 40 percentage points from their current level.actual levelby 50 percent. However, this has not yet had an effect on price and wage inflation. Over the past 12 months, inflation has been67 percent. High interest rates have also failed to stabilize the currency. Since the beginning of this year, the Turkish lira has fallen bymore than seven percentand is now at a record level of more than 30 Turkish liras to the dollar. Not long ago, in September 2021, the Turkish lira was below 10 to the dollar.

Turkey's prospects for stabilizing inflation in the near future do not look good. Even at 50 percent, interest rates are considerably below inflation at a time when the economy still appears to be overheating. At the same time, the country risks entering a wage-price spiral. As if to emphasize this point, the minimum wage was recently increasedby 49 percentbefore the local elections at the end of the month.

A normal country in Turkey's current economic situation would turn to the IMF for a stand-by arrangement to ease the difficulties of fighting inflation and strengthening the balance of payments. The problem for Turkey is that this would be politically very difficult for Erdogan, given his virulent opposition to any relationship with this organization. It also doesn't help that Turkey has poor relations with the United States, the IMF's largest shareholder.

All this suggests that Erdogan will be forced to try to stabilize the Turkish economy without IMF support. This is a shame, because it will most likely involve more pain and time to implement than if the country managed to get the IMF support it desperately needs.