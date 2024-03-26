Imran Khan urges CJP to form judicial commission to probe May 9 events





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, in during which military installations were attacked, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters during the hearing on the 190 million reference, the ousted prime minister urged the chief justice to hear the PTI's May 25 petition and form a judicial commission to probe the incidents.

“No investigation has been carried out into these incidents so far,” Imran Khan stressed, noting that “concealing” information is also a crime.

He regretted that a political party, referring to PTI, was eliminated based on the incidents of May 9, the day military installations, particularly Corps Commander House Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) at Rawalpindi, were attacked after the arrest of Imran Khan.

The PTI founder also urged authorities to consider releasing other party leaders while he remains incarcerated, saying: “If you want to keep me in prison, keep me but release the others.” »

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the February 8 general elections, questioning the legitimacy of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct investigations amid allegations of fraud.

Additionally, Imran Khan called for an investigation into US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu's statement denying the encrypted plot that he said led to his ouster from power in April 2022.

The PTI founder denied reports that the US envoy met him in prison, saying he would speak to the US envoy about Lu's statement and the US embassy's alleged role in the encryption. he met him.

He questioned why Pakistan's alleged violation of the figure had not been investigated, pointing out that the original figure resides in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan's deposed prime minister has publicly accused US diplomat Donald Lu of issuing a warning to Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed, suggesting that Imran Khan's removal would help improve relations.

Khan and his PTI government were removed from power in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence, a first in Pakistan's history.

Read more: US Congress Hearing: Donald Lu Rejects PTI Founders' Numerical Conspiracy Theory

Since then, the United States has repeatedly denied Imran Khan's allegations that it was involved in any plot to remove him as prime minister.

Lu testified before a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in a hearing titled Pakistan After the Election: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S. Relations -Pakistani, where he was questioned about the allegations and his assessment of them.

This is not correct. At no point does he accuse the US government or me of taking action against Imran Khan. And third, the other person at the meeting, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States at the time, testified to his own government that there was no conspiracy.

