PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim and BJP candidate Rekha Patra: 'Shakti swaroopa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rekha Patra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and victim of the Sandeshkhali violence. Prime Minister Modi called Patra and congratulated her as Shakti Swaropa, news agency ANI reported.

Shakti is a term in Hinduism associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

PM Modi spoke in Patra about his campaign preparations, people's support for the BJP and much more. Meanwhile, Patra detailed the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali, the report added.

Rekha Patra will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Basirhat in West Bengal. The BJP candidate had raised her voice against the alleged atrocities committed by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.

There have been allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing against Sheikh and his cronies.

Sandeshkhali is a village in Basirhat subdivision, which falls under North 24 Parganas district. Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC.

Sheikh and some of his associates were arrested in connection with an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and are in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sheikh was suspended by the TMC in connection with allegations against him.

Who is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, news agency PTI reported.

She was one of the most vocal protesters at Sandeshkhali. Police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and associate of Shajahan Sheikh, based on his complaint.

Patra was also reportedly part of the group who met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6 and narrated to him the plight of the women of Sandeshkhali.

The BJP had earlier shared a photo of Patra participating in the Sandeshkhali Aandolan with her child in her arms.

Voices for and against Rekha Patra

According to PTI, handwritten posters appeared in a few places in the Sandeshkhali region, denouncing the candidature of Rekha Patra, candidate for the BJP Lok Sabha polls.

Posters bearing slogans such as 'We don't want Rekha as candidate' and 'We don't want Rekha Patra as BJP candidate' were found on Monday, a day after the BJP announced her nomination from the headquarters.

The BJP has pointed the finger at the TMC for this reason, while the ruling party in West Bengal has rejected the charge. A local BJP leader was quoted by PTI as saying: “These posters were not ours. The Trinamool Congress did this to indulge in cheap politics. »

Several local women are happy that Patra has got the nomination to contest the elections. “We couldn't see an MP in the past. Now we can have an MP from our village,” said one of the local women.

(With contribution from agencies)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 26, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

