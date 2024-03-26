Xiomara Castro and Xi Jinping congratulate each other on the first year of China-Honduras relations





The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro and the president of China, Xi Jinping, exchanged congratulatory messages this Tuesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, once the Central American country severed ties with Taiwan. Xi highlighted the significant progress made since March last year, when diplomatic relations were formalized, opening a new chapter. Chancellor: first year of relations with China was fruitful He Chinese leader recalled Castro's visit to China last year and described it as a key moment in which important consensus was reached, included a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. The Chinese leader stressed that the establishment of diplomatic relations has proven to be a correct political decision that meets the historical trends and benefits both peoples, while expressing its willingness to work with Castro use this anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen mutual support and expand cooperation in all areas. For his part, Castro praised China's ancient civilization and its leading role in history, considering China a global model and a key partner for Tegucigalpa. The president highlighted China's efforts to find solutions to global problems and its contribution to the fight against global poverty. FTA negotiations with China end in three months Honduras and China They announced the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 26, 2022, a few hours after this Central American country formalized the severance of relations it had maintained with Taiwan since 1941. This Central American country and Taiwan maintain close relations. military, educational and economic cooperation, and the island has financed technical and agricultural aid projects and also hosted hundreds of Honduran scholars at its universities. Honduras' severance of relations with Taiwan has reduced the number of countries with which Taipi maintains relations to 13 official diplomatic relations and made the Central American nation the fifth Latin American country to cut itself off from the island since 2016 to establish ties with China.

