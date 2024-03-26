Book of Donald: Trump sells special God Bless the USA Bibles for $60 | Donald Trump





Patriotic, prayerful, right-wing Americans are being offered the opportunity to purchase a Donald Trump-endorsed Bible for just $59.99, the latest example of the former US president touting products to the American public.

In a message published Tuesday on his Truth Social platform, the current presumptive Republican candidate and 88-time criminal defendant said: Happy Holy Week! Let's make America pray again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible.

In an accompanying video message, Trump said: “I'm proud to partner with my very good friend Lee Greenwood who doesn't like his song God Bless the USA? as part of the promotion of the God Bless the USA Bible.

Greenwood, a country singer whose signature song is played at Trump rallies, offers the Bibles for sale on a website, GodBlessTheUSABible.com.

The site features a photo of Trump smiling broadly and holding a Bible in front of his red and white striped club tie. The cover of the Bible is engraved with the words Holy Bible and God Bless the USA and a design based on the American flag.

The Greenwoods website claims the Bible is the only one approved by Trump, advises buyers on what to do if their Bible has sticky pages, and answers the important question many people have: part of the is the money from this Bible going to Donald J. Trump. campaign for the presidency?

No, says the site. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, the Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective officers or affiliates.

GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J Trump under a paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked under its terms.

CIC Ventures was started in 2021 by a former Trump aide and a Trump-linked lawyer in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has lived since leaving office. Its main address is the Trump International Golf Club. The company has also been involved in lucrative Trump-themed schemes, including digital training cards and gold sneakers.

Given Trump's status as a legally tried rapist and billionaire New York real estate mogul nonetheless dependent on the support of evangelical Christians, his true relationship with and knowledge of the Bible has long been a subject of debate. speculation.

In June 2020, near the end of his presidency, he marched out of the White House, through a square violently cleared of racial justice protesters, and posed in front of the historic St Johns Church while holding a Bible in l 'air.

A reporter asked: Is this your Bible?

Trump said: It's a Bible.

In his Tuesday video, Trump said: Religion and Christianity are the biggest things this country is missing and I truly believe we need to bring them back and we need to bring them back quickly. I think that's one of the biggest problems we have. This is why our country is failing. We have lost religion in our country. Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several.

In response, Gregory Minchak of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project commented: There are no crosses or pictures of Jesus on the page, but plenty of photos of Trump. Who do you think this $60 Bible is for? It's definitely not for Jesus.

