GDC Advocacy Micro-Interviews Directly Confront Empowering Harassment Campaigns





At this year's Game Developer Conference, a veil hung over the San Francisco convention center where discussions were being held. A seemingly innocuous discussion on a Wednesday morning about culture, civics, and karma was actually micro-talks on different topics, like cultivating your gaming community for communication and kindness. Under normal circumstances this would not guarantee security at the gate, but these did not seem to be normal circumstances.

The panel, consisting of Iain Dodgeon (Director, OKRE), Chandana Ekanayake (Co-Founder/Creative Director, Outerloop Games), May Ling Tan (Head of Social Systems Design, Bungie), Victoria Tran (Community Director, Innersloth), Jane Hoffacker (CEO, co-founder of Incredible Dream) and Rachel Kowert (research director, Take This). The panel was supposed to include Chantal Ryan (director of We Have Always Lived In The Forest), but Ryan was unable to attend.

Unlike a typical GDC panel, this was a microtalk, where each panelist had five minutes to talk a little about their topic. Discussions began with Hoffacker, who played a significant role in the making of the Riots League of Legends TV show, Arcane. When designing Arcane, Hoffacker identified that Western games generally do not have long cinematic running times, which was typically the domain of JRPGs, making creating a television show a leap out of their comfort zone.

Hoffacker also shared a perhaps useless secret to getting Hollywood producers to pay attention to something you're trying to create: representing a video game brand with hundreds of millions of devoted fans. This shouldn't be a problem, right?

Chandana Ekanayake then spoke about cultural specificity as an asset in games. Ekanayake remembers being an immigrant child caught between two cultures growing up and how that feeling is reinforced in modern game development, with predominantly white executives taking the lead, including hiring decisions.

People are generally more comfortable around others who look like them or share similar values, Ekanayake said.

He admitted that games aimed at the marginalized were not bringing in enough money, but stressed that this was only in the short term. It is possible, Ekanayake argued, to change the overall trend and make room for more types of people and types of games.

May Ling Tan followed Ekanayake to talk about building a culture of kindness in your game with examples of this work at Bungie. Tan began by defining a nice game as a multiplayer game designed from the ground up with systems that deliberately promote prosocial behavior. Things like safety, interdependence, belonging, empathy, etc. would be examples of the type of behavior that a kind game would try to promote among its players.

For these things to come to fruition, the development team itself must be instilled with a culture of kindness, which Tan is careful to distinguish from niceness.

Constructive criticism in a culture of kindness

You can tell someone something sucks and still be nice, Tan explained.

A key example was Bungies' Fireteam Finder tool in Destiny, which matched players for puzzle-style raids by introducing them, instead of putting them together and immediately starting like a deathmatch. The tool reminded players early on to be kind to each other, and responses on Reddit and other social media were generally positive.

Next up was Victoria Tran, community manager for the culturally gigantic Among Us. Tran believed that developers could bring their entire community along with them in kindness. This includes encouraging a healthy interest in gaming as a two-way street by making things like moderation just as important as any other type of interaction.

It's not just about creating a healthy environment around your game, but also recognizing that good communities are financially beneficial to your game. Since no one can copy your community the way someone can copy your game, loyalty has a great value for the financial health of a game.

Accounting knows the value of goodwill in a monetary sense, Tran said.

Finally came Dr. Rachel Kowert, director of research at Take This, a mental health nonprofit. Kowert explained that originally her speech would be about what to do if things went wrong with your gaming community, but she had made a last minute change in the previous days about what to do because the Things were bad right now. Kowert specifically wanted to talk about the ongoing harassment campaign involving video game consulting company Sweet Baby Inc.

More directly, Kowert forcefully stated that video game industry executives choose to ignore harassment, which exacerbates the problem rather than minimizing it. She then called the culture of silence surrounding harassment campaigns in general, but this one in particular, irritating.

It is truly inconceivable that in 2024 senior management has not responded to this harassment. They became complicit in it by not speaking out, Kowert said forcefully.

The complacency and complicity of senior leaders

Kowert's central point was that this complacency is cowardly and that it signals to abusers that their actions are good, even implicitly encouraging them. Citing Gamergate, the 2014 harassment campaign in the video game industry, Kowert stressed that silence did nothing to stem the tide of hatred 10 years ago and that it made no sense to use the same manual again 10 years later.

Bungie was brought up once again, after taking legal action against a toxic member of its audience, with Kowert pointing out that this action was viewed favorably by the community. Additionally, doing anything other than making it an obvious position on the part of company leadership blunts the message.

They have to be the loudest people in the room, they have to be the people at the top, Kowert said.

Game Developer and GDC are sister organizations under Informa Tech.

