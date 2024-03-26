DJT Stock: Former President Donald Trump's Media Company, Parent of Truth Social, Begins Trading on Nasdaq





NEW YORK — For about $70, you can now own a piece of the company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform.

Negotiations for Trump Media & Technology Group — which uses the ticker symbol DJT — began Tuesday morning on Nasdaq following last week's vote in favor of a merger between Trump Media and special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corporation.

The company's market capitalization is approximately $2.7 billion.

Trump himself owns 58% of the company's shares, bringing his stake to more than $5 billion based on early trading on Tuesday.

“Truth Social is doing great. It's hot as a gun and doing great,” Trump told reporters in New York on Monday.

Trump cannot sell or operate his stake in the company for at least six months because of a lock-up clause intended to prevent a rapid liquidation that could shake investor confidence, but the company has already boosted Trump's net worth . On the heels of Friday's merger vote, Trump joined the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time with a reported net worth of $6.5 billion.

SEE MORE: Trump's company Truth Social completes merger that could net it more than $3 billion

In public statements, Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, has expressed confidence in the long-term success of the social media platform.

“As a public company, we will passionately pursue our vision of building a movement to reclaim the Internet from Big Tech censors,” Nunes said Monday. “We will continue to uphold our commitment to Americans to serve as a safe haven for free speech and stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors.”

Trump Media has a long way to go before reaching profitability, according to a recent SEC filing, and most new social media companies have a low chance of success. In the first nine months of 2023, Trump Media generated less than $3.4 million in revenue while losing $49 million.

Shares of special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp performed well in recent months before the merger, thanks in part to support from small investors who pushed prices higher.

Trump himself is closely linked to the fate of the company as the majority shareholder but also the platform's largest user. If he stopped using the platform, his share would likely suffer, a recent SEC filing acknowledged.

“If Truth Social fails to develop and maintain sufficient subscribers or audiences, if unfavorable trends develop on social media platforms generally, or if President Trump ceases to be able to devote significant time to Truth Social, TMTG’s activities will be affected.”, indicates a recent filing.

