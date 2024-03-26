PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali survivor, praises her courage | News from India







"Your self-confidence is very high…you are Shakti Swaropa. You have fought a long battle and have shown immense courage. Your fight under adverse political circumstances is not only an inspiration to Basirhat but for the whole of Bengal," the Prime Minister said. remarks that seemed aimed at both the Trinamool leaders and Rahul Gandhi who had recently equated the fight against Modi with the fight against "Shakti" mentioned in Hindu scriptures. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rented tuesday Rekha Patra – one of many survivors of alleged large-scale sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and who was nominated by the BJP for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat – and nicknamed her 'Shakti Swaropa' for showing courage in registering the first FIR against the Trinamool strongman allegedly responsible for his ordeal. Later, the Prime Minister also spoke to TN Sarsu, the BJP candidate from Alathur in Kerala, and assured him that strict action would be taken against the accused in the Co-operative Bank scam and that he would seek legal advice on whether ED could distribute the seized properties of the accused among the poor victims. The BJP candidate, who is campaigning for the victims, raised their plight with Modi. Sarsu is the former principal of Govt Victoria College in Palakkad and was the target of a campaign by SFI activists who staged her mock funeral after she refused to accept their demands.

Stating that Patra had a huge responsibility in public life, the Prime Minister said Bengal was known for Shakti Puja and Durga Puja and her courage in raising the issue of Sandeshkhali women was an inspiration to all. “I am sure the women of Bengal will extend their blessings to the BJP,” he added. Responding to complaints from Patra that women and other residents of Sandeshkhali had not been able to vote since 2011, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the EC would ensure free and fair elections in the state this time.

He also asked him to reach out to the people and inform them about the corruption in the state and how the state government had crippled the central welfare schemes and blamed the Center for its failures.

