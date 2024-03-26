Shadows over democracy: Pakistan's electoral dilemma





![Image description: A collage captures the essence of civic duty, with a hand casting a ballot against the backdrop of Pakistans map and flag, signaling the nations call to action for the 2024 elections.](https://cdn.thegazelle.org/gazelle/2024/24_03_24/KristineMelodyIgar_Pakistan Elections 2024.png)

This is not a regular election cycle. There are no primaries where candidates from different political parties debate among themselves to choose the one who best represents the interests and policies of the party. In fact, in Pakistan, such a system does not exist at all. I remember struggling to define my country's political status quo while attending Professor Jensens' lecture on different electoral systems last fall. Eventually I gave up and went to him for a quick post-class chat on the subject.

Pakistan is not what one might call a fully functioning democracy; only its political facade is democratic – the roots remain authoritarian, he said. Of course, this proclamation from my teacher was not news to me. I was and remain acutely aware of Pakistan's self-proclaimed Islamic democracy. I then approached my father with the same budding curiosity. All it did was paint a bleak picture. His views resembled what an opinion piece from a local Pakistani publication sponsored by the political party sitting on the opposition benches would sound like; in other words, anti-establishment rhetorical statements.

February 5, 2024 Recently, the election cycle was underway after the last government left office in July 2023 after a short government period of 14 months as a result of the vote of no confidence against the Imran Khan government in 2022 after it was remained Prime Minister since the last elections in 2018. However, when I wrote this section of the article, Pakistan was 72 hours away from polling stations going live. This was probably a preamble to what could prove to be the most promising elections in Pakistan's history. Al-Jazeera dubbed it the referendum on military involvement in Pakistani politics. Why was this important, you might ask. What do the military have to do with a process that is supposed to be purely democratic and for the civilian population? Well, the military establishment has been the puppet master of civilian political parties for as long as Pakistan has been an independent country. The times he didn't have the strings in his hands were when they were in power themselves, through 4 eras of military dictatorships spanning a total of 35 years in a short 75 year history of independence.

February 18, 2024 Ten days after the end of the elections, marking a significant day in Pakistan's recent history when people came together in large numbers to vote for Imran Khan's return to power, essentially voting against the establishment military who took over. 266 seats in the National Assembly are at stake in these general elections – to form the government or, in essence, elect the desired Prime Minister. A political party can do one of two things: win a simple majority of seats in Parliament, which would be 134 in this case, or form a coalition with other parties to gain a simple majority in the Assembly. It is the latter that has most often been the case.

This time was no exception. The military had the last laugh by rigging the elections to win seats for their favorable candidates. These candidates were in talks with the military before the elections and plan to respond to their demands as much as possible. The critical aspect of the elections, however, was the final turnout. Don't get me wrong, it's not like 70-75% of the population turned out to vote – proportionally, that was still about 52% of the total voting base, but most of them were Pakistan's youth, the main target group by Imran Khan. . Although he and key members of his party are in prison and his party has been banned and obstructed at every stage of the election campaign leading up to the big day, they have still managed to undertake a massive online campaign to raise awareness of the issues The Sharifs and the Bhuttos explained that voting is a right that people should exercise to counter authoritarianism and succeeded in getting voters out of their homes and into polling stations. Above is a graphic from an Al Jazeera article publishing the final results, finally released on February 13, 120 hours after the polls officially closed. While it is clear that no party could manage to win a simple majority of over 133 seats in the National Assembly, it has also become clear that the party enjoying massive popular support is Imran Khan's PTI , because, despite vast rigging campaigns, he succeeded in securing nearly a hundred constituencies. Journalists and political analysts on Pakistani television went so far as to claim that the PTI had actually won almost 150 seats, but had its mandate stripped and its gains reduced so that he could not form a majority in the Assembly. A thrilling revelation on February 17 by the head of the Rawalpindi Election Commission claimed that voting was manipulated in the city in all constituencies and that prominent PTI-backed candidates were knocked down in front of polling agents by officials anonymous and per person. had the right to say anything about it. The Chief Election Commissioner obviously rejected these allegations and asserted that the elections were conducted freely and fairly, without any external influence or manipulation of voters. It is yet to be decided what the Supreme Court thinks of this situation, with PTI lawyers demanding a vote recount or an independent audit of the election results. The media coverage of the country ends there, but in reality the future still looks bleak for Pakistan, with no real contender to form the government – and whoever ends up taking power will have to make some very difficult decisions for the country . , indirectly, end up losing popularity simply because they end up being blamed for hyperinflation, falling wages, and rising unemployment.

This aforementioned party, I believe, must be the PML-N this time, because the general population of the country voted against the military institutions and authoritarianism, the crumbling bureaucracy and political infrastructure, and in favor of a civil government capable of bringing about tangible change. . The PML-N's coming to power will essentially mean a loss of popularity for the military, major protests against the dynasty's policies, and a move toward a more functional democracy for the first time in Pakistan's 76-year history. . This article is in no way intended to rally support for Imran Khan. In reality, his government has also failed in many ways simply because the military does not let go of the puppet sons who control the politicians in power. This article only attempts to raise awareness to the extent to which the Pakistani army continues to be corrupt, power hungry and incompetent despite these elections which prove that it has lost the trust of the majority of the population, especially the young generation which constituted an important part. of the electoral base this time.

March 15, 2024 Nearly five weeks after the election have passed. The PML-N, with the help of the PPP, assumed office for the fourth time in 34 years. Of course, we haven't yet been able to see how effective this new configuration will be. Yet if I have seen anything that continually proves true in Pakistan's political status quo, it is that no meaningful progress can be made without the military's agreement. And it seems they'll do anything to stay well-fed and in power, consequences be damned.

Abdullah Yusuf is a contributing writer. Email them at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegazelle.org/issue/256/pakistan-quandary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos