Biden to welcome Erdoan to White House for first time on May 9: reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will visit the United States on May 9, for the first time as an official guest of President Joe Biden, Turkish media reported Tuesday, without citing official sources.

No official announcement has been made regarding an upcoming visit.

According to Turkish media, several important issues are expected to be discussed during the meeting between the two heads of state at the White House.

If this information turns out to be correct, Erdoan and Biden, who have already held talks at international summits, will meet for the first time in the Oval Office.

Their last meeting took place in July during the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The visit will follow Turkey's recent approval of Sweden's membership in NATO, a move that warmed relations between the United States and Turkey, after a long period of tense relations between the two countries on a multitude of issues.

Brahim Kaln, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MT), and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently visited the United States for talks with the American administration.

On the agenda of the meeting are topics such as the fight against terrorism, the current situation in Gaza and cooperation in the defense sector.

President Erdoan is expected to reiterate Turkey's position on the need for a permanent halt to Israeli military actions in Gaza and advocate for a two-state solution during his face-to-face meeting with President Biden.

Accelerating the acquisition and modernization of F-16 fighter jets will also be discussed.

Another topic of discussion will be Turkey's long-standing reservations about Kurdish fighters in northern Syria and its unease with US support for the People's Protection Units (YPG).