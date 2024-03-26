Judge silences Donald Trump in upcoming secret trial | Donald Trump





A New York judge on Tuesday issued a gag order barring Donald Trump from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors at his upcoming secret criminal trial.

The judge, Juan Merchan, cited Trump's previous comments about him and others involved in the case, as well as the looming April 15 trial date, in granting Trump's gag request. the accusation.

There is no doubt that the imminence of the risk of harm is now paramount, Merchan wrote.

Prosecutors had asked for silence, citing what they called Trump's long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about people involved in his legal affairs.

The order also prohibits Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about people involved in the trial, but it does not apply to Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, because he is an elected official.

The silence order comes on top of restrictions put in place after Trump's impeachment last April, which prohibit him from using evidence in the case to attack witnesses.

The lawsuit, involving allegations related to money paid during Trump's 2016 campaign to cover up allegations of marital infidelity, was in limbo after his lawyers complained about a recent deluge of nearly 200,000 pages of evidence from a previous federal investigation into the matter.

Trump's lawyers have accused Braggs' office of intentionally failing to collect evidence from the 2018 federal investigation, which sent Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, to prison. They claimed prosecutors working under Bragg, a Democrat, did so to gain an unfair advantage in the case and hurt Trump's electoral chances. Cohen, now a vocal critic of Trump, is set to become a key prosecution witness against his ex-boss.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Mercan bristled at the defense's assertions during a hearing Monday, saying the prosecutor's office had no obligation to collect evidence from the federal investigation, and that the U.S. attorney's office was not either no longer required to voluntarily provide the documents. What happened was a far cry from Manhattan prosecutors injecting themselves into the process and vehemently and aggressively trying to obstruct your ability to obtain documents, the judge said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/26/trump-gag-order-hush-money-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos