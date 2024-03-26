Ramakrishna mission president dies at 95, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to him FR24 News English





Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda passed away on Tuesday evening due to old-age illnesses at the age of 95. Paying rich tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Smaranananda left an indelible mark in countless hearts and minds, and his compassion and wisdom would continue to inspire generations. Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had pic.twitter.com/lK1mYKbKQt -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2024 Smaranananda became the 16th president of the order in 2017, the RK Mission said in a statement. “Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered Maharaj President of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, attained Mahasamadhi today at 8:14 p.m.,” the statement said. The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Seva Pratishthan Mission on January 29 with a urinary tract infection. He then developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3. In his tribute on X, Modi said he dedicated his life to spirituality and service. The Prime Minister said he had a very close relationship with him over the years. “I remember my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago, in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and inquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless Belur Math devotees. Om Shanti,” he said.

