Politics
David Davis comments on “The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange”
3 minutes of reading
Deeply engaging and skillfully interspersed with animation, Kym Staton's important film paints a searing indictment of the political persecution of a man for his journalism.
“They will chase me to the ends of the earth, they will make my life hell, but it is my duty to make sure the public sees this information.” An incredibly prescient quote in Julian Assange's own words.
Kym Staton's new documentary, The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange, begins with an image of Assange receiving the Sydney Peace Prize gold medal for his journalism at the Frontline Club in London in May 2011. It illustrates a key point: Julian Assange is a journalist. What he is not is a government employee in violation of the U.S. Espionage Act, who must be extradited at all costs.
The film follows the timeline of Assange's publication of revelations from the intelligence community that would then seek to destroy him.
Those who followed the persecution of Assange will remember the most damning revelations only too well.
Grainy black and white video showing an Apache helicopter gunship opening fire indiscriminately on a large group of defenseless Iraqi civilians.
Several civilians, including two Reuters journalists, were killed. Combat agents are recorded taunting their victims. Images are shown in their entirety. Its raw brutality remains etched in the minds of all who saw it.
The documentary highlights the reality that our extradition treaty with the United States is in need of a radical overhaul.
Poignant interviews with the victims of this attack and their immediate families are presented. We hear the testimony of a young child who was injured and only survived because his father threw himself over his son's body to protect him.
The fall of trust clearly shows the sustained persecution Assange faced following these revelations.
We see leaked emails describing a plot to move Assange “from country to country to face various charges over the next 25 years”; so far they seem to have succeeded.
The abhorrent treatment meted out to Assange is a stark reminder of the US government's habit of trampling on individual rights to advance its interests. The documentary highlights the reality that our extradition treaty with the United States needs a radical overhaul – we do not want to be partners in what we see here.
The consequences of Assange's treatment on his mental and physical well-being are relentlessly illustrated throughout the film – perhaps most cogently by Nils Melzer, the former UN special rapporteur on torture, who claims that the treatment meted out to Assange by the US and UK governments amounts to torture.
For anyone who would prefer to ignore how the West fails to live up to its reputation for valuing a free press, this film is not for you. The precedent that the United States has set in its treatment of Assange makes it difficult to claim the authority to lecture any country on press freedom again. Unfortunately, we are complicit in this hypocrisy.
Overall, the film paints a comprehensive picture of Assange's tragic story, with dozens of experts and witnesses contributing to a searing indictment of the state apparatus arrayed against him and those who sought to defend it.
Anyone interested in the Assange case would do well to watch this important film. It's utterly engaging and cleverly interspersed with animation, depicting exactly what Assange went through.
David Davis is Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden
The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange
Written and directed: by Kym Staton
Place: Selected cinemas, upcoming screenings: www.thetrustfall.org
PoliticsHome Newsletters
Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for the House morning email for the latest information and reactions from parliamentarians, policymakers and organizations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/david-davis-reviews-the-trust-fall-julian-assange
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- David Davis comments on “The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange”
- This East Coast District Gave Its Students a Hollywood-Quality Experience
- Donald Trump banned from commenting on witnesses and others in hush money case
- Ramakrishna mission president dies at 95, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to him FR24 News English
- Senator Helming and Thruway Authority Announce First of Five Adult Changing Stations in Service Areas
- Google's AI-powered search experience could soon become the default way to search
- Ron Harper, actor of 'Planet of the Apes' and 'Walker Texas Ranger,' dies at 91
- College football QB battles to watch in the spring: Michigan, Ohio State, USC among intriguing competitions
- Kanye West followed a New York fashion star on Instagram. What does it mean?
- Conquering Vietnam, President Jokowi is proud that the Indonesian national team is only one step away from qualifying for the third round
- 'It was so traumatic': Saweetie had a hair dye disaster | Entertainment
- SEW opens global energy tech AI innovation hub in Noida, India, delivering major leap forward in AI growth and expansion | News