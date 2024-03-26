David Davis comments on “The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange”

Julian Assange during his extradition hearing | Image by: Francesco Orazzini; Heather Meslar; June Karl Labial; Nick Simpson; Ruslan Starkov; Manja McCade and Tom Aslan (Belmarsh PrisonCell Belmarsh Live installation)

Deeply engaging and skillfully interspersed with animation, Kym Staton's important film paints a searing indictment of the political persecution of a man for his journalism.

“They will chase me to the ends of the earth, they will make my life hell, but it is my duty to make sure the public sees this information.” An incredibly prescient quote in Julian Assange's own words.

Kym Staton's new documentary, The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange, begins with an image of Assange receiving the Sydney Peace Prize gold medal for his journalism at the Frontline Club in London in May 2011. It illustrates a key point: Julian Assange is a journalist. What he is not is a government employee in violation of the U.S. Espionage Act, who must be extradited at all costs.

The film follows the timeline of Assange's publication of revelations from the intelligence community that would then seek to destroy him.

Those who followed the persecution of Assange will remember the most damning revelations only too well.

Grainy black and white video showing an Apache helicopter gunship opening fire indiscriminately on a large group of defenseless Iraqi civilians.

Several civilians, including two Reuters journalists, were killed. Combat agents are recorded taunting their victims. Images are shown in their entirety. Its raw brutality remains etched in the minds of all who saw it.

The documentary highlights the reality that our extradition treaty with the United States is in need of a radical overhaul.

Poignant interviews with the victims of this attack and their immediate families are presented. We hear the testimony of a young child who was injured and only survived because his father threw himself over his son's body to protect him.

The fall of trust clearly shows the sustained persecution Assange faced following these revelations.

We see leaked emails describing a plot to move Assange “from country to country to face various charges over the next 25 years”; so far they seem to have succeeded.

The abhorrent treatment meted out to Assange is a stark reminder of the US government's habit of trampling on individual rights to advance its interests. The documentary highlights the reality that our extradition treaty with the United States needs a radical overhaul – we do not want to be partners in what we see here.

The consequences of Assange's treatment on his mental and physical well-being are relentlessly illustrated throughout the film – perhaps most cogently by Nils Melzer, the former UN special rapporteur on torture, who claims that the treatment meted out to Assange by the US and UK governments amounts to torture.

For anyone who would prefer to ignore how the West fails to live up to its reputation for valuing a free press, this film is not for you. The precedent that the United States has set in its treatment of Assange makes it difficult to claim the authority to lecture any country on press freedom again. Unfortunately, we are complicit in this hypocrisy.

Overall, the film paints a comprehensive picture of Assange's tragic story, with dozens of experts and witnesses contributing to a searing indictment of the state apparatus arrayed against him and those who sought to defend it.

Anyone interested in the Assange case would do well to watch this important film. It's utterly engaging and cleverly interspersed with animation, depicting exactly what Assange went through.

David Davis is Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden

The Fall of Trust: Julian Assange

Written and directed: by Kym Staton

Place: Selected cinemas, upcoming screenings: www.thetrustfall.org

