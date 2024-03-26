President Jokowi: Congratulations to the Indonesian national team





SinPo.id – President Joko Widodo congratulated the Indonesian national team. The Indonesian national team won 3-0 against Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Jokowi congratulated him through his social media account Instagram. “Congratulations to the national team [Timnas] Indonesia for their brilliant victory against Vietnam with a score of 3-0 on the opponent's home ground, at the My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam.

One more step towards the third qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup. Keep fighting with enthusiasm!” said Jokowi Indonesia ends 20-year curse The Indonesian national team's curse of never winning while playing at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium for 20 years has finally been broken. In the match held at the proud Vietnam Stadium, Garuda team managed to beat the hosts 3-0 in the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Group F, Asia Zone, this evening. As we know, visiting My Dinh is not an easy thing for Indonesia. The last time Indonesia won was on December 11, 2004, in the Tiger Cup, which later became the AFF Cup. At that time, Indonesia won 3-0 thanks to goals from Mauly Lessy, Boaz Solossa and Ilham Jayakesuma. After that, they lost 2 times and drew 4 times. In this match, Shin Tae-yong's team scored three goals thanks to Jay Idzes' header in the ninth minute. Followed by Ragnar Oratmangone's beautiful solo run 24' minutes and Ramadhan Sananta's header 90+8'. With the addition of three points, Indonesia now has 7 points and is in second place thanks to two wins, one draw and one loss. The first position is occupied by Iraq who massacred the Philippines 5-0 in Manila. Iraq collected 12 points. Meanwhile, the Philippines, with 1 point, is in dead position. Indonesia only has two matches left to play against Iraq and the Philippines on March 6 and 11. The two matches will all be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta. The first and second positions will enter the third round which is expected to take place next September. Indonesia only needs one more win to secure qualification for the third round and qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.



