Trump's Social Truth Deal Places Him Among World's 500 Richest People





Donald Trump appeared on Bloomberg's rich list after a surge in his net worth. His fortune increased after Truth Social became part of a publicly traded company. It's been a good few weeks for the embattled former president.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app

Donald Trump ranks among the 500 richest people in the world, following his Truth Social deal.

The former US president joined the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $6.5 billion after his fortune was increased by around $4 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Trump has had a good few weeks.

His long-suffering social media platform, Truth Social, is now part of a publicly traded company, and on Monday a New York appeals court reduced his bail in a fraud case.

Related Stories

This story is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. Have an account? To log in.

Last week, a shell company created to buy Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, approved delaying the merger, the Associated Press reported.

Trump has invested heavily in the platform and owns billions of dollars of stock in the platform's parent company.

The merger was supposed to give Trump a boost as he faces mounting legal costs and sanctions.

An appeals court also threw a lifeline to the former president this week, reducing his bail from $454 million to $175 million in his civil fraud case in New York. His lawyers previously told the court he could not get the higher bail.

Representatives for Trump and the Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside of normal business hours.

Trump Media & Technology Group began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the symbol “DJT.”

Shares jumped 56% to $78, triggering a brief trading halt. They were still up about 36% in early afternoon trading, at near $68.

Truth Social has around 5 million users and could be valued at more than $5 billion, as BI previously reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-truth-social-deal-richest-people-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos