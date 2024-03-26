Truth Social owner strikes deal to go public, doubling Donald Trump's estimated net worth





CNN New York —

Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has finalized its IPO deal, creating a massive windfall for former President Donald Trump that doubles his net worth.

After Trump Media announced he would make his stock market debut on Tuesday, Trump joined the list of the world's 500 richest people for the first time according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg estimated that Trump's net worth increased by $4 billion on Monday alone, giving him a fortune of $6.5 billion.

The completion of the merger between Trump Media and Digital World Acquisition Corp. represents a multibillion-dollar windfall for Trump, who is the chairman and majority shareholder of the new company.

News of the merger being finalized sent shares of Digital World up 21%. The buying continued Monday afternoon, sending Digital World up 39% on the day to around $51. At current prices, Trump's stake is valued at around $4 billion. However, there are blocking restrictions that would likely prevent Trump from selling or even borrowing against the value of these stocks for months.

Trading of the new company under the symbol DJT on the Nasdaq stock exchange is expected to begin Tuesday, the companies said.

Devin Nunes, CEO of the combined company, said in a statement that the company would work to reclaim the Internet from big tech censors.

We will continue to uphold our commitment to Americans to serve as a safe haven for free speech and stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors, Nunes said.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the shell company that now owns Truth Social, jumped more than 20% on Monday. The stock is up more than 170% in the last six months.

Experts warn that the market is overvaluing Trump Media given the company's fundamentals.

Trump Media generated just $3.4 million in revenue during the first nine months of last year, according to SEC filings. The company posted a net loss of $49 million in that period.

Meanwhile, Truth Socials' user base is shrinking more than that of X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Truth Socials US monthly active users on iOS and Android are down 39% year over year, according to Similarweb data shared with CNN earlier this month.

In anticipation of its merger with Trump Media, trading in DWAC stock had embodied the same kind of frenzy shown during the Tupperwares stock market surge last July, or that of meme stocks AMC Entertainment and GameStop at the height of the pandemic. On Truth Social, there are more than 8,000 members in a discussion group called The DWAC Shareholder Group, where users discuss the shareholder vote to approve the merger and post memes and messages of support.

Contributors: Elisabeth Buchwald and Krystal Hur of CNN.

This story has been updated with additional context.

